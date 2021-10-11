CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield County, CT

House Fire Breaks Out In Fairfield County

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42cg0r_0cNeT2jg00

It took firefighters less than an hour to get a Fairfield County house fire under control over the weekend.

The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10 in the upstairs bedroom of a home at 340 Haig. Ave., in Stamford.

Crews from the Springdale Fire Department were first on the scene and found flames pouring from the second story of the residence, said Fire Capt. Philip Hayes, of the Stamford Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 5:50 p.m., Hayes said.

No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported.

The residents were displaced from the home due to fire, smoke, and water damage.

Scene support was provided by Stamford Emergency Medical Services and the Stamford Police Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Stamford Fire Marshal’s Office.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Woman Dies In CT Apartment Fire

A woman was killed during a fire at an apartment building that started in a third-floor unit in Connecticut.The blaze began around 8:20 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, at the complex located at 95 Kaye Vue Plaza, in Hamden.First arriving firefighters encountered heavy fire coming from a third-floor window…
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Woman Dies After House Fire Breaks Out In Connecticut

A Connecticut woman was killed during a house fire that caused extensive damage.The fire started around 7:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 14 in Litchfield County, at 314 Buckingham Street in Watertown.The blaze was contained to the first floor in the back of the house with heavy heat and smoke coming from…
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
City
Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Government
Fairfield County, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
Daily Voice

Bicyclist Struck By Vehicle On Busy Area Roadway

A bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in the area.The crash took place at 3:20 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, in Rockland County on North Middletown Road, in Pearl River.A 76-year-old man from Haverstraw was riding his bike northbound on North Middletown Road and was crossing the…
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Wanted In Westchester After Posing As Fire Chief

Recognize him? An alert has been issued by police investigators in Westchester as they attempt to locate and identify an alleged fraudster who posed as a fire chief to bilk employees at an area restaurant.The City of Rye Police Department released photos of a man who walked into Playa Bowls on Purd…
RYE, NY
Daily Voice

Motorist Trapped In Route 1 Central Jersey Crash

A motorist was reportedly trapped overnight in a serious Middlesex County crash, authorities said.The crash occurred about 1 a.m. on the 1000 block of Route 1 in Woodbridge, initial reports said.No other details were immediately available.CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES
WOODBRIDGE, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#House Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

Montclair Bus Driver Hospitalized In Crash With 14 Students

The driver of a Montclair school bus was hospitalized with minor injuries after an accident Friday morning.Fourteen Hillside School students were on board when the bus struck a utility pole and fire hydrant around 9:05 a.m. at the intersection of Park Street and Wildwood Avenue, Sgt. Terence Turner…
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Struck By Train In Glen Rock

A woman was hospitalized after being struck by a commuter train in Glen Rock late Thursday.The woman was conscious and alert after being struck by the Bergen County Line No. 1281 train near the Borough Hall station shortly after 11 p.m., NJ Transit Chief Communications Officer Nancy Snyder said.She…
GLEN ROCK, NJ
Daily Voice

One Seriously Injured In Two-Vehicle Long Island Crash

A Long Island resident was seriously injured during a two-vehicle crash.It took place around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, when a man driving a 2008 Nissan SUV on 5th Avenue in Bay Shore in Suffolk County turned east, striking a 2019 Harley Davidson, ejecting the driver.According to police, the mot…
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

One Killed In Crash Involving School Bus In Hudson Valley

One person was killed during a two-vehicle crash between a school bus and a dump truck in the Hudson Valley.It happened around 8:50 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 14 in Ulster County, on Route 9W in the town of Saugerties.The driver of the dump truck suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the …
SAUGERTIES, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
144K+
Followers
28K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy