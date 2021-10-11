House Fire Breaks Out In Fairfield County

It took firefighters less than an hour to get a Fairfield County house fire under control over the weekend.

The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10 in the upstairs bedroom of a home at 340 Haig. Ave., in Stamford.

Crews from the Springdale Fire Department were first on the scene and found flames pouring from the second story of the residence, said Fire Capt. Philip Hayes, of the Stamford Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 5:50 p.m., Hayes said.

No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported.

The residents were displaced from the home due to fire, smoke, and water damage.

Scene support was provided by Stamford Emergency Medical Services and the Stamford Police Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Stamford Fire Marshal’s Office.

