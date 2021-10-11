CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Digerati Technologies: Delivering Digital Product Solutions for Forgotten Businesses

By Kim Griffin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SuuBN_0cNeSvVZ00

Photo by Joshua Sortino on Unsplash

Before the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, some small and medium-sized businesses may have functioned perfectly well with limited use of cloud-based technology to run day-to-day operations. But with the rise in remote working for business survival as COVID-19 spread, it’s become more critical than ever for companies to upgrade their telecommunications systems and take advantage of solutions that exist in the cloud.

The problem is that most of these smaller businesses were left behind by national telecommunications companies like AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) that typically serve the larger enterprise that is up market. And without a clear way to keep up with the times, the growth of many of these companies can stall or decline over time. After all, technology is always moving forward, and these businesses need to adapt.

Luckily, Digerati Technologies (OTCQB: DTGI) is in a position to bring cloud-based solutions to those smaller businesses that are either unwilling or unable to upgrade with the national providers.

What Is Digerati Technologies?

Digerati Technologies is a fast-growing technology and telecom company in North America that brings diverse cloud communication and network solutions to its customers. The business’s focus is also to acquire small and medium telecommunications companies and allow them to continue to provide a personal touch in the respective market while taking advantage of Digerati’s integrative cloud-based solutions.

These businesses tend to be closely-held and/or family-owned and hampered in their growth but could maximize their potential with the right tools and integrations. At the same time, Digerati is willing to take over back-end telecom operations to lift the burden from these small and medium companies. That allows them to concentrate on fostering the relationships they already have with their customer base.

Digerati Technologies’ approach is 3-fold:

  • Provide a plan to move businesses to the cloud
  • Integrate with 3rd-party systems
  • Introduce a light development to achieve such integration for efficiency

This plan helped many businesses stay afloat during the pandemic because they had to shift quickly to survive.

Experience Is Key

Digerati brings years of experience to the table with seasoned professionals and a proven track record of success. The business currently serves 28,000 business users and 340 channel partners with a co-branded solution. Its platform includes various business sectors, including healthcare, banking, legal, real estate, and construction.

With its main operations in Texas and Florida, which are the 2nd- and 4th-largest states for gross domestic product, the company sees immense potential for growth and acquisitions in those regions of the country. Digerati mainly looks for companies with good customer relations, a set revenue history, workable cash flow, a high-growth market, and low customer churn before deciding to acquire.

The Future of Digerati

With a clear growth plan, proven acquisition strategy, and an experienced team, Digerati expects to increase shareholder value and hopes to uplist to a primary exchange in the future. That will allow the business to tap into other markets in a cost-effective way to accelerate that growth. The telecom company believes it’s undervalued on its current exchange, so investors may want to keep an eye on Digerati and should consider it a possibly great opportunity for an investment choice.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

XPO Logistics's Tech Offerings Help Shippers, Carriers Navigate Peak Season

The logistics industry is experiencing historically tight capacity and record-high rates in 2021. These trends are due, in large part, to the unrelenting driver shortage and pandemic-related shifts in consumer buying behaviors. Experts expect demand to continue to outpace supply through at least the first quarter of 2022. In addition to this larger trend, peak season is closing in quickly. This year's holiday shopping rush is expected to take a heavy toll on shippers working to re-stock inventories.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Q&A: Enroute AI Wants to Build Delivery's 'Fingerprint of the City'

Neil Fernandes is founder of Enroute AI. Fernandes studied operations research during a graduate program in industrial engineering at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor. During that time, he became interested in developing algorithms for transportation, which eventually led him to founding San Francisco, California-based Enroute AI. The company, which employs 10 people, powers approximately 50,000 deliveries every month and is releasing new features nearly every week.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WMI Central

Michael Lunt Joins Sunstate Technology Group, Helps Local Businesses Improve IT Security and Increase Productivity

Longtime local resident Michael Lunt recently joined Sunstate Technology Group as a senior business consultant. Based out of the company’s Show Low location, Lunt’s focus is serving the White Mountains business community. “Most small businesses aren’t worried about getting hacked, but the reality is that phishing and ransomware attacks are...
SHOW LOW, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
Tech Times

Impact of Technology on Digital Marketing

With everything being done online, the tech industry has seen a lot of traction in the past couple of years. The competition in this industry has stiffened with digital marketing, especially on social media platforms. These platforms have become sources of revenue for most people, and it is hard for anyone to keep off from this movement. In the latter years, people used social media platforms for socializing and connecting with loved ones. However, this trajectory has changed with time.
CELL PHONES
101 WIXX

BMW invests in lithium technology startup Lilac Solutions

(Reuters) – BMW said on Wednesday it will invest in lithium technology startup Lilac Solutions Inc to support more-efficient ways to produce the electric vehicle battery metal. Privately-held Lilac is part of a growing number of technology developers seeking to extract lithium from saltwater brines faster, cheaper and with less...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Digital Transformation for Digital Native Businesses

Digital Transformation is about real change from old to new in pursuit of value generation in a changing landscape. Large Enterprises often embark upon Digital Transformation to stay relevant in face of new and evolving challenges. These common sets of challenges range from legacy systems to legacy processes, culture and/or mindset.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Solutions#Telecom Companies#Solution#Customer Relations#Digerati Technologies#At T#Otcqb#Dtgi
TrendHunter.com

Digital Product Creation Platforms

The Goldn Product Builder is geared towards beauty brands and product developers. The digital product creation platform enables its targetted users to create new products and collaborate efficiently to bring new formulas and times to the market as fast as possible. The easy-to-use cosmetic product development tool by Goldn GmbH...
BEAUTY & FASHION
mortgageorb.com

NAMB+, Vonk Digital Partner on Mortgage Solution

NAMB+ President Mike DeSantis and Anthony Balsamo, co-founder of Vonk Digital, have announced a partnership for NAMB members with the goal of providing a mortgage industry-focused website solution that is turnkey, but also highly customizable to more members of the association. Mortgage originators, brokers and lenders can leverage the Vonk...
ECONOMY
passengerterminaltoday.com

Idemia delivers biometric technology for Oakland International Airport

Biometric provider Idemia has announced that it will deliver its identity verification technology technology, Mface, to Oakland International Airport (OAK), California. Mface will leverage facial recognition and 3D video tracking to identify a continuous flow of people walking through OAK’s Terminal 1 in real time. This technology can be deployed as a standalone unit, desktop unit or as a ready-to-integrate OEM kit and will be used to validate travelers departing the US. The Mface technology is being implemented in response to the US’s federal mandate for biometric identification of international travelers. US citizens can choose to opt out of the facial image capture and instead be processed by airline agents with a passport and boarding pass.
OAKLAND, CA
lifewire.com

What Is a Digital Business Card?

A digital business card (sometimes called a virtual or electronic business card) is a way to share contact information via the internet. Digital business cards can be created on a desktop computer or mobile device. How Do Digital Business Cards Work?. A digital business card is simple way to share...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Verizon
Insurance Journal

People Moves: TigerRisk Names Harbor Hill Solutions’ Kilduff to Head MGA Business; AXA XL Insurance Promotes Gittler to Lead Cyber & Technology, Americas

TigerRisk Names Former Harbor Hill Solutions CEO Kilduff to Head MGA Unit. TigerRisk Partners LLC, the Stamford, Conn.-based re/insurance broker, announced the appointment of Jim Kilduff to head up the company’s managing general agents (MGA) business. Kilduff has 17 years of experience in the reinsurance industry and over 20 years...
STAMFORD, CT
smallbiztrends.com

How to Sell Digital Products

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. The easy definition of digital products are intangible assets. Think pictures, e-books, online courses and music. Something that doesn’t have a physical form. This blog will cover how to sell digital products. From coming up...
CELL PHONES
Itproportal

Delivering on the potential of digital experience platforms

Digital transformation is giving organizations the agility to pursue a whole range of business benefits, from efficiency and cost savings to improving customer relations. For those focused on optimizing their use of technology to deliver outstanding digital experiences, establishing an effective link between IT, business processes and marketing is essential if they are to make a real impact on today’s digital-native consumers.
TECHNOLOGY
hrexecutive.com

An HR Operating Model to Deliver Digital Workforce Experience

Date & Time: Thursday, November 4, 2021 2:00 pm ET. Human Resources leaders are called to support and empower a hybrid, digital, distributed, and highly effective workforce in the Now of Work. This requires a reimagination of the HR function itself. A new model for HR operations, service delivery, and workforce experience should support a whole person approach to workforce experience, bi-directional workplace communication and trust, and a frictionless workforce experience thinking DIGITAL FIRST.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
franchising.com

Trick Out Your Business with Web-Based Technology Solutions

For multi-unit franchise owners, shifting consumer behavior caused by the global pandemic could be described as scary at worst, and tricky at best. Customers soon headed online to make purchases, find solutions and book services. As a result, many companies had to rapidly evolve their business operations to reach their clients in the digital spaces – a substantial investment of time and energy for owners. Overnight, the world went virtual, propelling web-based technology into the spotlight.
INTERNET
schneiderdowns.com

Schneider Downs Introduces Digital Transformation Solution Offerings

Enhanced services develop strategic transformative solutions for organizations of all sizes. October 13, 2021 – Schneider Downs’ Consulting practice announces that it has expanded its existing array of technology and data services with the introduction of Digital Transformation. Digital Transformation leverages Schneider Downs’ technological capabilities and experience to help clients identify and maximize opportunities to use digital technologies, innovation and processes to achieve maximum organizational efficiency.
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Jaguar Land Rover trials digital supply chain technology for leather products

Blockchain technology uses GPS, biometrics and QR codes. Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has trialled blockchain technology as a way of creating a transparent supply chain for leather. JLR has collaborated with supply chain traceability provider Circulor, UK-based Bridge of Weir Leather Company and the University of Nottingham to trial the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
14K+
Followers
79K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy