What a ride it’s been for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. At first, Samsung delayed the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE due to the global chip shortage and increasing demand for its flagships. Then, a few reports claimed Samsung had fixed the production issues of the upcoming FE smartphone. But then again, with S21 dropping to prices of S21 FE’s supposed launch price a rumor claimed that Samsung has given up on the S21 FE. Just yesterday, Samsung started to remove all of the Galaxy S21 FE references from its website. And now, the Galaxy S21 FE has shown up on FCC.. leaving us very, very confused.

