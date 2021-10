For those of us who like to eat in pajamas, hair up, and airplane mode on, there's GrubHub; for those of us who want dining to be more of an IG-worthy event, there's Stone Street LA. Having officially opened in WeHo's Arts District, the new destination graces Melrose with all-day dining, a cocktail bar, a coffee bar, and an outdoor patio.

