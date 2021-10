GROTON, N.Y.—Police in Groton have released information about a domestic dispute that took place on Saturday, Sept. 18, and ended in weapons and assault charges. Police responded to a location in Groton for a “report of a domestic dispute with shots fired.” Two neighbors had subdued and detained the gunman in an upstairs bedroom by the time police had arrived at the house, according to law enforcement’s narrative, and he was taken into custody. Police identified the suspect as Dustin A. Blake-Vasquez, 30 years old, of Groton.

GROTON, NY ・ 25 DAYS AGO