The Old West End Association is working to ensure an architecturally significant home in the Toledo neighborhood will be restored and lived in once again. The light blue house at 624 W. Delaware Ave. is one of only six properties in the Old West End that remain in the Spanish-style architecture, and the only Spanish-style home with cedar shake siding, according to the Old West End Historic District Commission. The Lucas County Land Bank had planned to tear down the home, which officials believe has been vacant since some time in 2009, but the neighborhood association stepped in to preserve the property.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO