Boston, MA

Marcel Hug Wins Men’s Wheelchair Race At 125th Boston Marathon

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) — Marcel Hug has added yet another Boston Marathon victory to his collection. “The Swiss Silver Bullet” won the Men’s Wheelchair race at the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday, upping his Boston win total to five. Hug took a lead from the jump Monday morning and never let...

boston.cbslocal.com

Wicked Local

Mansfield resident to run 125th Boston Marathon for Make-A-Wish

Mansfield resident Kim Foley will run the 125th Boston Marathon on a 26.2-mile route from Hopkinton to Boston as a member of Team Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island on Oct. 11. As a team member, Foley is raising $7,500 to help grant wishes for children with critical illnesses through Make-A-Wish...
MANSFIELD, MA
WCVB

Starting line painted in Hopkinton for 125th Boston Marathon

HOPKINTON, Mass. — It's a return to tradition after COVID-19, almost. Painters on Wednesday stenciled the starting line for the Boston Marathon across East Main Street in Hopkinton ahead of the first running of the race in more than 900 days. The 125th running of the marathon is scheduled for Monday.
HOPKINTON, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
fortworthreport.org

Fort Worth resident races past obstacles to qualify for 125th Boston Marathon

Macy Hill overcame what seemed like 26 miles of trials and tribulations to realize her dream: Run the world’s oldest marathon. First, a broken foot kept her from running in the Boston Marathon. Then, she broke her leg in a freak skiing accident. Most recently, a global pandemic caused the marathon’s cancellation.
SPORTS
Wicked Local

Swampscott father-son duo to help time, officiate 125th Boston Marathon

Swampscott’s Jeffrey Blonder and his son, Zach, will have an incredible vantage point — and a lot of responsibility — at the 125th Boston Marathon on Oct. 11. “I’m a timer” said the elder Blonder, who has officiated high school and college athletic events for 25 years. This will be his second Boston Marathon gig — he officiated at the 100th also.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
Enterprise

Weymouth's Manning and Smith running the 125th Boston Marathon for Dana-Farber

Joe Manning and Kayla Smith will each have loved ones on their minds as they approach the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday. The 26.2-mile route will be an emotional test for both Weymouth residents running for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Manning, 51, ran the Boston Marathon between 2004 and 2008 in support of his late mother and has decided to give it another go this year for his cousin, Julie, who is currently battling cancer.
WEYMOUTH, MA
Patriots.com

James Develin takes on new challenge in retirement: the 125th Boston Marathon

When James Develin was on injured reserve in 2019, he woke up every morning to train at a local gym. He was up bright and early at 6 a.m. to stay in football shape. When he started kicking around the idea of running the Boston Marathon, asking trainers if they thought he could do it, the reaction was steadfast: there's no way a 250-pound fullback could handle 26.2 miles.
NFL
MassLive.com

Boston Marathon 2021: Live updates, start time, weather, free online stream for rescheduled 125th race

It’s time for the 2021 Boston Marathon, as runners get set to run the full 26.2-mile course from Hopkinton to Boylston St. for the first time since 2019. After cancelations and delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re finally set for the 125th running of the race on Columbus Day. The 2021 Marathon is set to have fewer participants and more masks than in years past, but the race will be on and featuring a small army of runners cutting a path through the commonwealth of Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MA
abc17news.com

Fall in: Pandemic-delayed 125th Boston Marathon returns

BOSTON (AP) — With fall foliage replacing the spring daffodils and more masks than mylar blankets, the pandemic-delayed 125th Boston Marathon at last left Hopkinton for its long-awaited long run to Copley Square. A rolling start and shrunken field allowed for social distancing on the course, as organizers tried to manage amid a changing COVID-19 outbreak. Last year’s race was canceled for the first time since the event began in 1897. A light rain and temperatures in the mid-50s greeted participants at the Hopkinton Green starting line. Kenya’s Lawrence Cherono and Worknesh Degefa of Ethiopia did not return to defend their 2019 titles, but 13 past champions and five Tokyo Paralympic gold medal winners were in the professional fields.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NECN

Marcel Hug Makes Wrong Turn During Boston Marathon, Costs Himself $50,000

Marcel Hug defended his title in Monday's Boston Marathon, winning the men's wheelchair race once again. But a slight mistake proved costly. Hug, of Switzerland, won despite making a wrong turn in the final mile, finishing the slightly detoured route just seven seconds off his course record in 1:08:11. Hug,...
BOSTON, MA
bunewsservice.com

125th Boston Marathon Results: Hug, Schär, Kipruto and Kipyogei collect top spots for respective races

The 125th Boston Marathon has its winners. Finishing first was Switzerland’s Marcel Hug, 35, and Manuela Schär, 36, winning the men’s and women’s wheelchair race respectively, while Kenya’s Benson Kipruto, 30, and Diana Kipyogei, 27, collected top honors for the men’s and women’s elite race respectively, themselves. Getting the earliest...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Rhode Island State Trooper gets ready to run 125th Boston Marathon

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – It’s an exciting time for sports fans in the New England region as the Red Sox kicked off a 2-game home stint in the American League Divisional Series Sunday night. This, as runners from across the country are doing final preparations for Monday’s Boston Marathon. One of those runners Rhode Island […]
SPORTS
MassLive.com

Frontline workers will serve as grand marshals for 125th Boston Marathon on Monday alongside previous race champions

Eight frontline workers representing Boston’s major hospitals will serve as ceremonial grand marshals for the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday, the Boston Athletic Association announced, alongside five previous marathon champions. The grand marshals will be driven the entire 26.2 mile route of the course in two Boston duck boats named...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Boston erupts in celebration of 125th Boston Marathon after pandemic postponement

The Boston Marathon commenced in-person Monday for the first time in 910 days, in time for its milestone 125th anniversary. Participants in this year’s race — which was postponed in April 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic — ran the iconic 26.2-mile course from Hopkinton, Massachusetts to Boylston Street in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Recorder

Bulletin Board: Local runners complete 125th Boston Marathon

The Franklin County contingent handled Monday’s trip from Hopkinton to Boston with aplomb. The 125th Boston Marathon went off with cheers and relief after two consecutive postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic, and five local residents completed the 26.2-mile journey. Leading the way was New Salem’s Brian Amaral, who cruised...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA

