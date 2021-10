I wake every morning in an America that is looking more and more like a Third World dictatorship than a Constitutional republic. How the hell did that happen?. We are dealing with issues that have been put in place over decades that have nibbled away at our freedoms, liberties and property rights. Program after program that taxpayers have been paying for to be made available to people that have been coerced into believing that they have a Constitutional right to someone else’s labor. In other words, people that do nothing to earn money provided by those that have worked and earned that money through the force of government. Politicians like to call it “compassionate” when it should be called “legalized theft”.

11 DAYS AGO