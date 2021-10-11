CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camas, WA

Letter: Support Hogan for Camas mayor

Columbian
 5 days ago

Camas is a unique place where the city and school district work in close partnership. Together, we do safety drills, develop safe student crossings, and invest in our shared school resource officers. Steve Hogan supports this good work as a school volunteer, city councilman, and supportive community leader. He’s the former president of the Camas Educational Foundation and views the partnership with schools as an important and symbiotic one. He’s been the voice of Camas High School soccer for over 20 years and is all about giving back to our community and supporting youth. Vote Steve Hogan for Camas mayor.

www.columbian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
Reuters

NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Oct 16 (Reuters) - NASA launched a first-of-its kind mission on Saturday to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids, two large clusters of space rocks that scientists believe are remnants of primordial material that formed the solar system's outer planets. The space probe, dubbed Lucy and packed inside a special cargo capsule,...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camas, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Camas, WA
NBC News

Biden administration again asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Biden administration said Friday it will once again ask the Supreme Court to put a hold on the Texas law that bans abortion after around six weeks of pregnancy. "The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to vacate the Fifth Circuit's stay of the preliminary injunction against Texas Senate Bill 8," said Anthony Coley, the department's chief spokesman.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camas High School

Comments / 0

Community Policy