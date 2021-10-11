Letter: Support Hogan for Camas mayor

Camas is a unique place where the city and school district work in close partnership. Together, we do safety drills, develop safe student crossings, and invest in our shared school resource officers. Steve Hogan supports this good work as a school volunteer, city councilman, and supportive community leader. He’s the former president of the Camas Educational Foundation and views the partnership with schools as an important and symbiotic one. He’s been the voice of Camas High School soccer for over 20 years and is all about giving back to our community and supporting youth. Vote Steve Hogan for Camas mayor.