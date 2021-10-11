CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Letter: Power can be intoxicating

Columbian
 5 days ago

Years ago, when I was a rookie reporter on The Seattle Times, I learned a valuable lesson about the power of politics to corrupt people. A senior politics reporter I looked up to was appointed to fill a nine-month vacancy on the Seattle City Council, with his promise he wouldn’t run for election when the term expired. He broke his word and ran anyway, then proceeded to lie repeatedly during the campaign when it became obvious he was going to lose.

www.columbian.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
INFORUM

Letter: Can we assume Scott Hennen is pro-choice now?

The battle for women’s rights apparently gained a new foot soldier over the weekend. In conservative talk show host Scott Hennen’s recent column he states: “Why are we so cautious to retain health privacy and the freedom to make our own decisions? The more we give, the more society will take. Never, ever, ever let anyone force you into a decision that you do not want to undertake. The moment we lose that we lose what made this country great: Freedom!”
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Guardian

We cannot stand by as the Tories quietly erase all checks on power

Jonathan Freedland has probably written his most important opinion piece (In plain sight, Boris Johnson is rigging the system to stay in power, 1 October). The Tories are morphing into an explicitly neo-fascist party, encouraged by a sympathetic press and a supine BBC. Boris Johnson has purged more moderate Tories on the anvil of Brexit. Our pseudo-democratic first-past-the-post voting system has gifted Johnson an electoral dictatorship. The norms and values of our antiquated unwritten constitution are about to be butchered.
ELECTIONS
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: There is little or nothing that Joe Kent can do

This is in response to Erin Van Natta’s letter to the editor about Joe Kent. First, as a veteran myself, I thank Mr. Kent for his service. And, I am impressed by Ms. Van Natta’s knowledge and concern about such a variety of political issues. Not bad for “a recent high school graduate.” I am a good many years down the road from high school. During that journey, I obtained a university degree in political science and a law degree. I have personally witnessed American political leaders starting with Eisenhower, then Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon and so on. And all the people in Congress that surrounded them.
ELECTIONS
Columbian

Heidi St. John thinks debates need to wait until November is over

Heidi St. John, a Republican running for Congress in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, said another candidate’s proposal to hold a radio debate in October was “silly.”. She said debating before Clark County’s general election took focus away from other issues. St. John suggested that 2022 debates should be scheduled after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Elections
Local
Washington Government
Seattle, WA
Elections
Columbian

Letter: Conservatives believe in a free voice

Regarding Mr. Brown’s letter to The Columbian (“GOP mess takes time to clean up,” Our Readers’ Views, Sept. 29). An exception to his historical perspective and opinion is in order. But first, an observation that he and others err in broadly assuming the narrow loss (Trump) or narrow victory (Biden)...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Columbian

Letter: Indeed, let’s end racism

Referring to Dan Alger’s letter “Oh for crying out loud” (Our Readers’ Views, Oct. 11), I agree that “This racist crap just needs to go away.” Let’s start by ending the rise of white supremacist groups like Patriot Prayer and the Proud Boys. Let’s end the rush to pass voter-restriction laws designed to keep people of color from voting, which at least 28 states have introduced. Let’s end the attempt to whitewash our schools’ history lessons so that white kids won’t feel bad. Let’s end the disparity in medical care, housing and education for people of color. By all means, let’s end “this racist crap” and let’s do it now.
SOCIETY
Columbian

Letter: Support Blom for Vancouver council

Vancouver voters have an important choice to make for who represents them on city council. Through my work serving on the county’s Commission on Aging, as co-chair of the county’s Charter Review Commission, C-Tran and in the community, I have had the opportunity to work with or alongside both candidates for council Position 1. I’ve evaluated both with respect to responsiveness, experience, proven track record, ability to see issues from multiple sides, and community involvement. John Blom is the clear choice and will represent the city well on the council. I strongly encourage you to vote for John Blom.
VANCOUVER, WA
Longview Daily News

Letter: Wallis can bridge community's gaps

Running for Longview City Council Position 5 is MaryAlice Wallis. With great effort on her part she has through, thought, word and deed made great strides in creating unity in our community. I appreciate a leader who works closely with state and federal legislators on behalf of our city to...
LONGVIEW, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Seattle Times#The Seattle City Council
Columbian

Letter: Dumbing down of America

I am with recent letter-writers, 100 percent. I am disgusted with the changes here. I am a native New Yorker and grew up on Long Island, moving here due to a military move back when there was beauty and grace to be found. Now, everything is about the “ching-a-ching.” Lots of people moving here from California and overseas investors making it big. And little thought invested into culture and education. It is just sad, period.
POLITICS
Columbian

Letter: Thanks for shredding event

A big thank you to everyone who took advantage of our shredding event last Saturday and to those who made donations. The net proceeds, which will go directly to The Friends of Children, were over $1,000. And another thank you to Altech Financial, Edward Jones, FBR Realty, Reclaim of Washington, Twin Star Credit Union, and Umpqua Bank for sponsoring the event to cover the cost of the shredding equipment and other expenses.
VANCOUVER, WA
Washington Post

The rules of privilege

In offering his view on the topic of a former president asserting a valid claim of executive privilege, “Why Biden should win the privilege fight” [op-ed, Oct. 11], Laurent Sacharoff misrepresented the issue. This is not a matter of “opinion” at all; a president’s ability to invoke executive privilege does not end with their presidency, because the Supreme Court has conclusively said so, as the piece somewhat begrudgingly admitted.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Post-Bulletin

Letter: Can America survive Biden's administration?

The Biden Administration’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal is a national disgrace and an insult to anyone who has ever worn the uniform of the U.S. military. The uncontrolled southern border of our country is a major security threat to us. A country without a secure border is not a country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Times-Republican

Mayoral candidate: City is dirty, full of illegal immigrants

A Marshalltown mayoral candidate said she’s running for office because the city isn’t a great place to live but instead “dirty, full of drugs and illegal immigrants.”. Serina Stabenow faces incumbent Mayor Joel Greer in the Nov. 2 city election. Stabenow made the comments in a recent email response to Marshalltown voter Sue Blaisdell, who reached out to local candidates with questions.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: We cannot prevent death

To those that feel that a driver’s license is comparable to the cancellation of your liberty and the invasion of your body by governmental mandate running a group experiment on human subjects, take note of the wisdom of one that lived under a tyrannical government. Mr. Benjamin Franklin stated, “Those...
Must Read Alaska

Letter: Alaska businesses cannot afford the PRO Act

After the past year and a half, Congress should be working overtime to support and strengthen local businesses like mine (Roundtable Pizza). Instead, some Washington politicians are more focused on passing policies that will give an unfair advantage to Big Labor bosses. The “PRO Act”—short for Protecting the Right to...
newportbeachindy.com

Letter to the Editor: Electing Our Mayor Cannot Happen

I am opposed to Councilman Will O’Neill’s initiative to elect our mayor in Newport Beach. Newport Beach voters approved a term limit of eight years for council persons, including the mayor, for a very good reason. Councilman O’Neill’s initiative would allow a council person who has served his eight years to then run for mayor, where he could potentially also serve two terms, i.e., another eight years!
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Post-Bulletin

Letter: U.S. can carve out a more peaceful leadership role

Despite spending trillions of dollars, waging counterterrorism in 85 countries, having combat troops in eight nations, plus countless targeted assassinations, the war on terror has not succeeded. President Biden, in announcing troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, said as much: “Over the past 20 years, the [terrorism] threat has become more dispersed,...
ROCHESTER, MN
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: An anti-abortion government can have horrid results

Regarding "Missouri governor tries new tactic in ongoing attempt to shut down Planned Parenthood" (Oct. 4): Texas, Alabama and Missouri should take heed. Banning abortion creates a dystopian world. The late Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu banned contraception and abortions to increase the population. A woman could not inform her husband or family or friends of her desire for an abortion because any accomplice would face many years in prison.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy