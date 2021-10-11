Letter: Power can be intoxicating

Vancouver voters have an important choice to make for who represents them on city council. Through my work serving on the county’s Commission on Aging, as co-chair of the county’s Charter Review Commission, C-Tran and in the community, I have had the opportunity to work with or alongside both candidates for council Position 1. I’ve evaluated both with respect to responsiveness, experience, proven track record, ability to see issues from multiple sides, and community involvement. John Blom is the clear choice and will represent the city well on the council. I strongly encourage you to vote for John Blom.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO