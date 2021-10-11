Letter: Power can be intoxicating
Years ago, when I was a rookie reporter on The Seattle Times, I learned a valuable lesson about the power of politics to corrupt people. A senior politics reporter I looked up to was appointed to fill a nine-month vacancy on the Seattle City Council, with his promise he wouldn't run for election when the term expired. He broke his word and ran anyway, then proceeded to lie repeatedly during the campaign when it became obvious he was going to lose.
