A big thank you to everyone who took advantage of our shredding event last Saturday and to those who made donations. The net proceeds, which will go directly to The Friends of Children, were over $1,000. And another thank you to Altech Financial, Edward Jones, FBR Realty, Reclaim of Washington, Twin Star Credit Union, and Umpqua Bank for sponsoring the event to cover the cost of the shredding equipment and other expenses.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO