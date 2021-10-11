Why is there a worldwide shortage of vinyl? This.
[This was my weekly column for GlobalNews.ca – AC]. A couple of weeks back, someone sent me a picture of a Tragically Hip album on display in a record store. It appeared to be a standard vinyl issue of the band’s 2006 album, Music @ Work, priced at $71.99. It wasn’t a typo. To put that into perspective, a copy of the deluxe 2-CD edition of the band’s Fully Completely can be had for $13.99. And that’s more than 10 times the cost of a digital copy available on iTunes.www.ajournalofmusicalthings.com
