CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Why is there a worldwide shortage of vinyl? This.

By Alan Cross
ajournalofmusicalthings.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article[This was my weekly column for GlobalNews.ca – AC]. A couple of weeks back, someone sent me a picture of a Tragically Hip album on display in a record store. It appeared to be a standard vinyl issue of the band’s 2006 album, Music @ Work, priced at $71.99. It wasn’t a typo. To put that into perspective, a copy of the deluxe 2-CD edition of the band’s Fully Completely can be had for $13.99. And that’s more than 10 times the cost of a digital copy available on iTunes.

www.ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Comments / 0

Related
kuvo.org

Vinyl Vault—Gong, “Shamal”

The Vinyl Vault features a jazz rock/progressive rock mash-up in the form of the 1975 album “Shamal” by the band Gong. The album was released on Virgin Records and drew from musical influences from all over the world. Vinyl Vault is sponsored by Vinyl Me, Please. Gong was one of...
ROCK MUSIC
Public Radio International PRI

Supply and demand for vinyl LPs

There's been a major resurgence in vinyl the past few years and heading into the holiday season, major recording acts are releasing their music on vinyl. That's putting a strain on not only the few record plants left to press them, but also on the chemical used to make the vinyl. Daniel Knowles is an international correspondent for The Economist.
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Canadian music sales and streaming stats: 11 October 2021

Thanksgiving? Maybe, but the Canadian recorded music industry needs its weekly numbers. Here we go:. On-demand audio streams, +0.5% (1.979 billion streams in the country last week). Alan Cross. is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker. In his 30+ years in the music business, Alan has...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Winehouse
Person
Joni Mitchell
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Weird album alert: White noise based on the periodic table

You gotta love the UK’s The Pocket Gods. They are raging against the streaming machine by messing with Spotify’s algorithms in clever ways, most notably by focusing on releasing many songs, all about 30 seconds long. Mark from the band writes: “As part of our continuing protest against lack of...
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Fun: A quick history of home entertainment

Most of us have been spending quite a bit of time at home because of bloody COVID. Chances are you’ve become more familiar with all types of home entertainment, too. Here’s a quick summary of how things have changed over the decades. You can also learn more here. The Tragically...
TECHNOLOGY
obscuresound.com

Crawling Vines – “Vinyl on the Floor”

Spanning from shoegaze and funky psychedelia to hard rock, “Vinyl on the Floor” touts an eclectic rock sound, exemplifying the range and heady soundscapes from bedroom recording project Crawling Vines. “What is the recipe, for feeling so good, I don’t know the half of me,” the vocals commence alongside a glistening guitars. A darker guitar tone reflects the vocal melody, expanding with suave hookiness as the vocals ask, “do you feel it climbing up your toes?” And also offering fitting advice, with the track’s hypnotic pull — “Marijuana—Light a second bowl.” Synth-laden flickering in the “501s don’t fit” bridge adds further to the engrossing soundscape, with the song pulling back cohesively to the initial verses for a satisfying finale. In its multiple progressions, “Vinyl on the Floor” flaunts a hypnotic grip.
MUSIC
celebrityaccess.com

The Eagles MoFi Vinyl

There was something wrong. You’ve got to be an electrician to listen to music these days, assuming you don’t take the easy way out and just listen on your phone, which is surprisingly good. My desktop Sonos app would only see the Sonos system in the house, not the Sonos...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vinyl Records#Globalnews Ca#Ac#The Rolling Stones
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Gord Downie’s former house is up for sale

Is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker. In his 30+ years in the music business, Alan has interviewed the biggest names in rock, from David Bowie and U2 to Pearl Jam and the Foo Fighters. He’s also known as a musicologist and documentarian through programs like The Ongoing History of New Music.
CELEBRITIES
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Can a marching band perform Rush? Yes. Yes, they can.

The Ohio State Marching Band decided to give a big shout-out to Rush with this routine. Nice work. Some parents are trying to remove a teacher because she’s an Iron Maiden fan. [UPDATED with new info.] →. Alan Cross. is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker....
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

And now, a brand new song from David Bowie

Back in 2001, Bowie was planning to release an album called Toy. He was something of a high at the time, having performed a triumphant set at the 2000 Glastonbury Festival. Time to capitalize on the rush with some recording. Bowie went into the studio with his band, Mark Plati,...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Music
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Here’s the latest official trailer for the Beatles’ Let It Be doc

Is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker. In his 30+ years in the music business, Alan has interviewed the biggest names in rock, from David Bowie and U2 to Pearl Jam and the Foo Fighters. He’s also known as a musicologist and documentarian through programs like The Ongoing History of New Music.
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

The Tragically Hip’s deluxe Road Apples edition has been delayed

Uh-oh. There’s been a snag. Hip fans were looking forward to the big Road Apples 30th-anniversary box set which was set to be released this Friday (October 15). That’s not going to happen, unfortunately. Production delays. Not surprising, really, given the supply chain issues that are running through the recorded music industry.
MUSIC
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
thefocus.news

Who is Kamilah Chavis, fifth wife of Pink Floyd's Roger Waters?

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has announced his marriage to fifth wife Kamilah Chavis on Instagram – what do we know about his new leading lady?. It’s never too late to find the love of your life, and Roger Waters has proved it. The 78-year-old former Pink Floyd singer and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy