The Columbus Blue Jackets have named Boone Jenner as the seventh captain in franchise history, replacing Nick Foligno who had been in that role for the previous six years. «We had a lot of discussions as a coaching staff and with management and, while we were in no rush to make a decision regarding the next captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets, it became obvious to all of us that Boone was the right choice,» said head coach Brad Larsen. «He has tremendous character and a work ethic that has earned the respect of his teammates and he's been an important part of our leadership group for several years. Zac, Gus, and Oliver also have been part of that group and we are fortunate to have these guys lead our team.»

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO