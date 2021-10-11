CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marquette, WI

Marquette Men’s Soccer Downs Creighton

By Brewtown Andy
anonymouseagle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, Marquette men’s soccer definitely looked a lot better on Saturday night than they did in the previous 120 minutes of soccer. The Golden Eagles picked up two first half goals within in five minutes of each other and tacked on a third right after the start of the second half on their way to a 3-1 victory over Creighton. Marquette is now 5-5-1 overall and 2-2-1 in Big East action. With the Golden Eagles sitting at exactly the midway point of the conference slate, MU has seven points in the standings which puts them in a tie with DePaul for fifth place and thus currently in the picture for a conference tournament berth.

www.anonymouseagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
chicowildcats.com

Struggles Continue for Men’s Soccer Squad

The chance to turn the page from their non-conference struggles and breathe new life into the season with the start of California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) play was not to be for the Chico State men's soccer team Friday night. The Wildcats dropped their sixth straight, a 3-0 decision to Cal State San Bernardino, at University Soccer Stadium.
CHICO, CA
kmaland.com

College Soccer (10/2): Creighton and Omaha men grab wins

(KMAland) -- The Creighton and Omaha men's soccer programs both grabbed shutout wins in Saturday's regional college soccer action. Creighton Men (3-4-1): Creighton blanked Illinois-Chicago 4-0. Musa Qongo, Manu Toledano, Diego Gutierrez and Alejandro Mailet scored goals while Jackson Castro, Gutierrez, Owen O’Malley and Callum Watson had assists. UMKC (1-5-3)...
OMAHA, NE
citrustv.com

Return of Fans Boosts SU Men’s Soccer

Death, taxes, and home fans insulting the opposing team’s keeper. There are few certainties in life, but to paraphrase Ben Franklin, those are three. After a year playing in empty stadiums, Syracuse Men’s Soccer heartily welcomed back crowds to the SU Soccer Stadium this season, and the results have shown. Already accumulating more wins at home than last year, the Orange are making the most of their opportunities with friendly crowds.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Marquette, WI
Marquette, WI
Sports
State
Connecticut State
wucardinals.com

Men's Soccer Drops Close Game to Charleston

Charleston, W. Va. – The Wheeling University Men's Soccer team (3-5, 2-4) went on the road on Sunday to face the University of Charleston. It was the first of back-to-back games against the top two teams in the Mountain East Conference (MEC), and although they fought hard, they fell to the Golden Eagles 3-1. Throughout the first half, the two teams battled back and forth, as Wheeling kept The University of Charleston on their toes. However, in the eighth minute of the game, The University of Charleston would get on the board as Luis Maestre scored in the upper left corner of the net to give the Golden Eagles a 1-0 lead. It was one of 10 shots that the Golden Eagles got off in the first half as they outshot the Cardinals 10-2 in the first half. However, one of those two shots found the net asHugo Rodriguez tied the game up with his second goal of the year that made the score 1-1. They went into halftime with that same 1-1 score.
CHARLESTON, WV
fgcuathletics.com

Central Arkansas Downs Men’s Soccer, 2-1, in Overtime

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Karim Diao scored twice, including the game-winner in the 98th minute, to lead Central Arkansas to a 2-1 overtime win over the FGCU men's soccer team on Saturday night at Pickering Field. With the loss, FGCU falls to 1-6-1 overall (1-2-0 ASUN), while the Bears, who received votes in this week's United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll, improved to 8-1-0 overall and 3-0-0 in league play.
FORT MYERS, FL
theasburycollegian.com

Men’s soccer game ends in a draw with Methodist

The Asbury men’s soccer team played its first draw of the season against NCAA DIII team Methodist University. The team traveled to Fayetteville, North Carolina for a game that eventually went into double overtime, only to end in a final score of 0-0. “I definitely did not think that we...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
goexplorers.com

Men’s Soccer Returns Home to Battle VCU

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The La Salle men's soccer team returns to McCarthy Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 2 to take on Atlantic-10 rival VCU at 7 p.m. The Explorers are currently 2-1 when playing at home. ABOUT THE EXPLORERS:. La Salle enters the game with a 3-6 record overall, most recently...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Kruse
chatsports.com

Badgers on the pitch: Update on UW men’s soccer

The Badger men’s soccer team has been making the most of the early part of their season, delivering two massive two-to-nothing wins in the same week. It’s clear Head Coach John Trask’s Badgers are looking to make up for a disappointing 2-7-1 showing in 2020. The action started Tuesday with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
brownbears.com

Men's soccer opens Ivy play at Columbia

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's soccer team will open Ivy League play this Saturday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. at Columbia. The Bears have taken on a number of challenging nonconference opponents and will look to turn that experience into Ivy success. The Lions have done the same, but have really struggled as of late. After winning its first game of the season, Columbia has gone 0-4-2 in its previous six.
PROVIDENCE, RI
gopetrels.com

Back-to-back SAA wins for men’s soccer

SEWANEE, Tenn.—On Friday night, the Oglethorpe men's soccer team won their second Southern Athletic Association game of the season. This 3-0 defeat over Sewanee brings the Petrels' conference record to 2-0 for the season after their victory last Saturday against Centre College. Felipe Araújo put the Stormy Petrels on the...
SEWANEE, TN
WLUC

Finlandia Men’s Soccer battles to road victory

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WLUC) - It resembled more of a see-saw ride as the Finlandia University men’s soccer team (5-8) took a wild 4-2 win over North Central (Minn.) (4-4), Tuesday afternoon at Elliot Park Field. In the first half, Finlandia and North Central each had several very good scoring opportunities....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Marquette Men#The Golden Eagles#Depaul#Bluejays#Mu 1 Creighton#Marquette Soccer#Marquettesoccer
desales.edu

Men's Soccer Falls at Arcadia, 2-0

Glenside, PA (October 5, 2021) - The DeSales University men's soccer team dropped a 2-0 decision at Arcadia University in MAC Freedom action on Tuesday evening. Records: DeSales (5-6, 1-1 MAC Freedom); Arcadia (5-7, 1-1 MAC Freedom) DeSales still holds an edge in the all-time series, 11-10-1. How it Happened.
GLENSIDE, PA
NU Purple Eagles.com

Men's Soccer Opens MAAC Play At Fairfield

NIAGARA UNIV., N.Y. – The Purple Eagles (2-5-0, 0-0-0 MAAC) open conference play at Fairfield (1-5-1, 0-1-0 MAAC) on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 7:00 p.m. Niagara wrapped up its non-league schedule at Charlotte on Sunday, Sept. 19. The Purple Eagles fell to the 49ers, 2-1. Nuukele Gboe was the goal-scorer for NU.
NIAGARA, NY
chimesnewspaper.com

Men’s soccer snubbed by PLNU

Men’s soccer traveled to San Diego on Wednesday evening to take on the Point Loma Nazarene University Sea Lions. What proved to be a low-scoring game found favor in PLNU, who snuck away with a one-score victory over the Eagles, 1-0. HIGH INTENSITY. The first half showed competitive spirits, creating...
SAN DIEGO, CA
nctv17.com

Men’s Soccer’s Streak

Men’s soccer’s streak of fourteen games without defeat to begin their season is one of the best stories in North Central sports this fall and the subject of this week’s Cardinal Corner. A Young Team Finding Its Feet​​. Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium has long been the home of a winning football team....
NAPERVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
Soccer
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Sports
uncabulldogs.com

Men’s soccer travels to Winthrop for Saturday showdown

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – After a week off, the UNC Asheville men's soccer team returns to the field on Saturday, traveling to Winthrop for a 5:00 p.m. kick off from Rock Hill. The Bulldogs have dropped five straight, but have turned the page to conference play, having only one Big South match to this point (L, at Longwood). This past spring, Asheville fared well against league foes, going 3-4-1 but earning a No. 4 seed and a Big South Tournament Semifinal appearance for the first time since 2008.
ASHEVILLE, NC
theaggie.org

Men’s soccer kicks off conference play

The UC Davis Men’s Soccer team looks to repeat as conference champions after long layoff. After a layoff of almost two years, the UC Davis Men’s soccer team will look to defend their Big West Conference crown. Winning both the regular season and tournament title, the Aggies’ taste of NCAA Tournament play in 2019 has left them on a mission to repeat. With both veteran and young presence at each position, UC Davis is ready for whatever the tough Big West Conference may throw at them.
DAVIS, CA
keanathletics.com

Men’s Soccer Shutout by Stockton

GALLOWAY, N.J. (10/2/21) - The Kean University men's soccer team dropped a New Jersey Athletic Conference contest to Stockton University, 2-0 on Saturday afternoon. Ervin Gjeli and Sean O'Leary scored for the Ospreys who improve to 7-4-1 overall and 3-0 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Felix Pereyra tallied four shots for the Cougars who fall to 6-3-1 overall and 2-2 in the NJAC.
STOCKTON, NJ
thebvnewspaper.com

Men’s soccer drops contest to West Virginia

The St. Bonaventure Men’s Soccer team fell to a 1-5-1 record after losing to No 4. ranked West Virginia on Saturday. The Bonnies stood their ground in the first half, with goalkeeper Trevor Wilson making incredible saves in the third and eighth minutes. West Virginia, however, would get on the board in the 33rd minute and end the first half 1-0.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy