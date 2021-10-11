Marquette Men’s Soccer Downs Creighton
Well, Marquette men’s soccer definitely looked a lot better on Saturday night than they did in the previous 120 minutes of soccer. The Golden Eagles picked up two first half goals within in five minutes of each other and tacked on a third right after the start of the second half on their way to a 3-1 victory over Creighton. Marquette is now 5-5-1 overall and 2-2-1 in Big East action. With the Golden Eagles sitting at exactly the midway point of the conference slate, MU has seven points in the standings which puts them in a tie with DePaul for fifth place and thus currently in the picture for a conference tournament berth.www.anonymouseagle.com
