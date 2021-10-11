CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold price weaker as bond yields continue to rise

By Jim Wyckoff
kitco.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly down in early U.S. trading Monday. Rising government bond yields recently and an appreciating U.S. dollar on the foreign exchange market are bearish elements that are keeping buyers of the safe-haven metals timid. December gold futures were last down $2.40 at $1,755.00. December Comex silver was last down $0.125 at $22.58 an ounce.

www.kitco.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Prices#Silver Prices#Price Index#Kitco News#Comex#U S Treasury#European#Nymex
