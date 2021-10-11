Stock up, stock down from the Vikings' win over the Lions

The Vikings made plenty of mistakes this game, none of which were worse than the Alexander Mattison fumble that led to the Lions’ go-ahead score.

But Minnesota still did enough to win. The Vikings moved to 2-3, thanks to a Greg Joseph 54-yard field goal. Overall, Minnesota can’t expect to win many games this year by playing like that. Luckily for the Vikings, they had the Lions in Week 5.

Here is the stock up, stock down from the game:

Stock up: OT Christian Darrisaw

Minnesota Vikings linemen Christian Darrisaw (71) watches drills during NFL training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Finally, Darrisaw earned offensive reps. He rotated with Rashod Hill, the starting left tackle in 2021 so far. Darrisaw played almost as many snaps (26) as Hill (39). Hill did not get injured, so it seems possible that the Vikings could make the switch to Darrisaw very soon.

Stock down: OT Rashod Hill

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Rashod Hill (69) looks to make a block during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Hill did not make a great case to keep his starting job on Sunday. He gave up two pressures, including a sack, according to Arif Hasan of The Athletic.

Stock up: K Greg Joseph

Sure, he missed a field goal, but Joseph finished the day with four makes, including the game-winner as time expired. He also made an extra point.

Stock down: The entire Vikings offense

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) walks on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

19 points? Against the Lions? I mean, come on…

Stock up: DE Everson Griffen

Sep 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) celebrates during the third quarter against Seattle Seahawks at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Just like old times, Griffen was given the start at the defensive end spot opposite Danielle Hunter. Also like old times, the two got to the quarterback, like when they combined to strip-sack Lions QB Jared Goff. Griffen finished the game with two sacks.

Stock up: DE D.J. Wonnum

Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum (98) stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Broncos won 33-6. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

After not starting today, Wonnum desperately needed to raise his stock. He did just that, tallying a sack and three tackles.

Stock up: The Mike Zimmer era

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer talks with his players before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Zimmer and the Vikings needed to win. Minnesota losing would result in a 1-4 record, with the team heading into a tough stretch of its schedule. The Vikings pulled off a win to move to 2-3. For this team, expectations are high. Zimmer could certainly use some more wins.