How metal fabricators fund growth

When you impress Lasernut, you have done something noteworthy. Lasernut, one of the larger metal fabricating companies in the Inland Empire area of California, has been laser cutting sheet metal and plate parts since 2007. Today it cuts, bends, welds, and assembles parts over two shifts during the week and over a weekend shift. The company’s largest market is parts for off-road vehicles, where Lasernut President Cody Waggoner cut his teeth as a professional “rock crawler,” a term for racers whose vehicles regularly ride over boulders on hills, not flat stretches of asphalt roads. Lasernut has reached $10 million in annual sales, and it’s about to catch up on a backlog of orders that now spans about two months.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO