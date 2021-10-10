North Shore new in brief

Long Hill, the Trustees of the Reservations’ 114-acre property in Beverly, is set to celebrate autumn with its Halloween on the Hill debut of over 1,000 pumpkins, music, and lights. The property and the gardenshave recently undergone a complete rejuvenation, and guests are free to explore it all this fall the entire month of October. Halloween event dates are: Through Oct. 24 (Thursday–Sunday), Oct. 25 –31 (Daily), 5 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available online through thetrustees.org.