Beverly, MA

North Shore new in brief

Salem News
 6 days ago

Long Hill, the Trustees of the Reservations’ 114-acre property in Beverly, is set to celebrate autumn with its Halloween on the Hill debut of over 1,000 pumpkins, music, and lights. The property and the gardenshave recently undergone a complete rejuvenation, and guests are free to explore it all this fall the entire month of October. Halloween event dates are: Through Oct. 24 (Thursday–Sunday), Oct. 25 –31 (Daily), 5 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available online through thetrustees.org.

www.salemnews.com

NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

