CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Owensboro’s Jon Brennan Heading Back to ‘The Real World’

By Erin Grant
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Let me begin by saying, this is one post I was born to write, not kidding. In all the years I've worked here at WBKR/WOMI, I've only met Jon Brennan once and it was in passing. I didn't have the chance to grill him on his time in Los Angeles on MTV's The Real World all the way back in 1993. Fast forward 28 years later, and Brennan will be reuniting with almost all of his former roommates back in front of the cameras.

my1053wjlt.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Here's an Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Look at Megan Fox's New boohoo Collaboration

For those who have felt a tad envious over Megan Fox's recent outfit choices, wishing they, too, had a closet full of cutouts and sexy staples, now is your chance to finally steal the actress' signature style — for a wallet-friendly price. Fox and her stylist, Maeve Reilly, teamed up with the brand boohoo to release a new clothing collaboration, which drops on Tuesday, October 19.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Looks Like Pop Royalty in This Candid New Pic From a Vogue Party

Paris is without question the ideal city for memorable fashion looks and trying new trends. The Fashion Capital of the World is home to designer shops, boutiques galore, and of course several fashion shows and celebrations throughout the year. At the recent 100 years of Vogue Paris Celebration, Michael Jackson’s eldest child, daughter Paris Jackson, was spotted looking like total pop star royalty in her gorgeous garb, and we loved every bit of it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyonce Makes A Surprise Appearance At London Film Festival With Jay-Z

The Lemonade singer has kept fans on their toes lately. Beyonce, who recently announced that she's working on new music, has also been busy in the public eye. Beyonce and her longtime beau, Jay-Z, made a surprise appearance at the The Harder They Fall premiere at BFI's London Film Festival.
MOVIES
wonderwall.com

Beyonce and JAY-Z drop $3.5 million a week on a superyacht, more proof stars are nothing like us

Sometimes it seems like our favorite clebes have more in common with the stars in the sky than with the rest of us average folks. Wonderwall.com rounded up all the recent proof that stars are nothing like us, starting with this whopper… According to Forbes, Beyonce and JAY-Z spent a hefty portion of September 2021 vacationing in the Mediterranean aboard the 450-foot-long, 67-foot-wide superyacht the Flying Fox … which is longer than a football field and reportedly costs more than $3.5 million per week to charter. The impressive vessel features 11 cabins, a two-floor spa, a theater, a professional dive center, a legion of water toys including Jet Skis and two helipads. (You know, to accommodate both your primary helicopter and your backup chopper.) It also comes with 55 crew members. The power couple have reportedly hosted guests including Kelly Rowland and her family during their extremely expensive European getaway. Must be nice!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tami Roman
Person
Eric Nies
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Sons Jayden, 15, & Sean, 16, Are So Grown Up In Rare New Photo

Britney Spears’ boys are all grown up! The pop stars’ teen sons were all smiles as they made a rare social media appearance. Check out the photos here!. Britney Spears‘ sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, who mostly stay out of the public eye, made an appearance on social media on Tuesday, October 5, wearing the biggest grins as they posed for some photos. The boys, who Britney shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43, appeared all grown up as they smiled for the camera with Kevin’s friend, CEO of Movision Entertainment, Eddie Morales.
CALABASAS, CA
Fox News

Leni Klum joins dad Seal on red carpet in rare appearance

Leni Klum accompanied her dad, Seal, on the red carpet in a rare family outing. The 17-year-old aspiring model walked the red carpet with the musician, 58, for the premiere of the film "The Harder They Fall." The film was written and directed by Seal's (real name Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel) brother, Jeymes Samuel.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Real World#Nba#Soho#Wbkr Womi#Mtv#Paramount Plus#Irish#Basketball Wives
nickiswift.com

Here's What Megan Fox Looks Like Without Makeup

Makeup-less celebrities isn't the craziest concept you've ever heard of. After all, they're just like us! However, when it comes to head-turners like Megan Fox, some of us definitely do a double take to see if there is a drastic difference in appearance. But Fox seems as youthful today as she did 12 years ago when she played a possessed high school student in "Jennifer's Body."
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

No Shocker Here: Megan Fox's New Silver Hair Color Is Drop-Dead Sexy

Megan Fox, is that really you? The actress made her Instagram followers stop scrolling and do a double take on Friday afternoon when she posted a selfie showing off her new silver hair color. She didn't permanently dye that signature dark-brown hair of hers, though — it's simply a wig for her upcoming movie, Johnny & Clyde, which is currently filming in Rhode Island and set to premiere in 2022. Fox will play the role of Alana, a crime boss and casino owner, which she seemingly alluded to in her Instagram caption: "This is what the devil's daughter looks like."
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
UCLA
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
EW.com

The Masked Singer

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer. The time has come for Cupcake to be unwrapped. Tonight's episode of The Masked Singer took us back to Group B, and featured some performances that were so stunning it almost felt like a finale. Banana Split wowed with her rendition of "Cry Me a River" by Michael Bublé, and it's looking more and more like the "banana" half of the split is just there to be her musical accompaniment. Queen of Hearts, who says she's never sung entirely in French before, performed a gorgeous take on "La Vie en Rose" by Édith Piaf, and Cupcake and Mallard did lively takes on Bruno Mars' "Finesse" and Flo Rida's "My House," respectively.
TV SHOWS
talesbuzz.com

Kelly Rowland, Tiffany Haddish & Taraji P. Henson Step Out in Style For ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere in LA

Kelly Rowland wows in a fun red feathered gown at the premiere of The Harder They Fall held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Wednesday night (October 13) in Los Angeles. The 40-year-old singer joined a ton of other stars on the red carpet, including Tiffany Haddish and Taraji P. Henson, plus Draya Michele, Kehlani, June Ambrose, and Teyana Taylor.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Turn Heads at ‘The Harder They Fall’ LA Premiere with Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Jeymes Samuel

Variety cover star Jeymes Samuel could not have been more ready for his big moment. The writer, director, producer and composer was suited and booted as he stepped onto the bright blue carpet for the Los Angeles launch of his wild Western “The Harder They Fall” on Wednesday night at the Shrine Auditorium. Since the movie presents a fresh take on the dusty genre, the dress code was super fly. Samuel, stars Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Deon Cole, and the film’s producer Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter went for an “all Black everything” moment, all showing up swagged-out in head to toe...
MOVIES
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy