Owensboro’s Jon Brennan Heading Back to ‘The Real World’
Let me begin by saying, this is one post I was born to write, not kidding. In all the years I've worked here at WBKR/WOMI, I've only met Jon Brennan once and it was in passing. I didn't have the chance to grill him on his time in Los Angeles on MTV's The Real World all the way back in 1993. Fast forward 28 years later, and Brennan will be reuniting with almost all of his former roommates back in front of the cameras.my1053wjlt.com
