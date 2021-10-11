Google Tool Will Help You Pick The Perfect Halloween Costume This Year

Halloween will be here before you know it. Do you already know what you're going to dress up as this year? If not, Google can help. Whether you're a kid or an adult, finding the right Halloween costume can be a difficult decision sometimes. There are so many options. Do you dress up as something funny, scary, or even cute? For me, I try to top what I did the year before. It's typically a funny costume based on someone from a movie or TV show. Each year, I find myself debating on what to dress up as. This year is no different. I am stumped. If you're in the same boat, there's a tool on Google that you can use to help you decide what to dress up as for Halloween.