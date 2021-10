The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has two programs with funds available to improve safety on Minnesota Farms. Now in their second year the programs can help with the cost of buying, shipping and installing the eligible farm safety equipment. "There's very little that can comfort a family who has lost someone due to a preventable accident on the farm," Agriculture Commissioner Thom Peterson said. "Fortunately, small safety improvements can prevent that from being necessary, and we're grateful to offer support so famers can make those changes."

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO