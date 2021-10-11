CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Induction Therapy Options in Follicular Lymphoma

By Alan Skarbnik, MD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlan Skarbnik, MD: In reviewing frontline therapy options, we fortunately have a number of treatments available, but sometimes choosing between treatments may be challenging. Of course, an anti-CD20 [antibody] plus chemotherapy is usually the most used option, but we can use an anti-CD20 alone for patients who are more frail or with a lower bulk of disease. Some people use lenalidomide plus an anti-CD20. There are 2 anti-CD20s that are approved, obinutuzumab and rituximab, that can be used as frontline agents. Chemotherapy backbones could be bendamustine, CHOP [cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, prednisone], or CVP [cyclophosphamide, vincristine, prednisone]. There are a number of different options to treat these patients.

