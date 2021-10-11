Induction Therapy Options in Follicular Lymphoma

C. Ola Landgren, MD, PhD: Now, we have a new polling question. Question No. 5: Recognizing that there are other options, which of the following induction regimens would you be most likely to use as the first-line therapy in a standard-risk patient? This is, again, nontransplant candidates. Is it VRd [bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone], DRd [daratumumab, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone], Dara-VRd [daratumumab plus VRd], KRd [carfilzomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone], or other? Please go ahead and vote. VRd and DRd are the 2 winners here, based on small numbers. What is the main reason for your choice, in this previous question? The options we have here are comfort level/experience with the regimen, patient preference, overall survival data, other efficacy data, quality of life, safety and tolerability, or other reasons. There was only 1 winner here, and that’s C. That’s the overall survival data. Let’s turn back to the panel then. What are the treatment options for this first-line therapy in the transplant-ineligible patients that you would use in your clinic, Craig?

