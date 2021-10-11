Follicular Lymphoma: Emerging Treatments

Marcia Brose, MD, presents the case of a 64-year-old woman with RET wild-type metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Marcia Brose, MD: The last case that we’re going to be talking about is a patient who had metastatic medullary thyroid cancer who did not harbor a RET mutation. That brings us back a little to our pre-RET inhibitor days. This is a 64-year-old patient who had a solitary nodule in her neck and persistent hoarseness, dysphagia, and fatigue. She had major depression with medication and episodic migraines. She had no known family history of thyroid cancer, pheochromocytoma, or hypoparathyroidism and had palpable lymph nodes in addition to her original mass. Her TSH [thyroid stimulating hormone] was 1.5 mU/L; everything was normal. The ultrasound revealed a 3-cm mass near the midline of her thyroid and no suspicious lymph nodes, but a fine needle aspirate showed medullary thyroid cancer [MTC]. Her starting calcitonin was 930 pg/mL, and her CEA [carcinoembryonic antigen] was 240 mcg/L. Is there any additional work-up that you would order for this patient? Lori, give us a start with the work-up for this patient.

