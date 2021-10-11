Case Overview: A 60-Year-Old Man with Newly Diagnosed Follicular Lymphoma
Alan Skarbnik, MD: Hello, my name is Alan Skarbnik. I’m the director of the lymphoma and CLL [chronic lymphocytic leukemia] program at Novant Health Cancer Institute. We are going to talk today about follicular lymphoma. I have a case to discuss. This is a 60-year-old man who presented with a 4-month history of fatigue, decreased appetite, occasional fevers, and a 7-lb unintentional weight loss; no significant past medical history.www.targetedonc.com
