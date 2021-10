Police were searching for suspects in a shooting in Posen and a double-homicide in Hammond, Ind. after they crashed their car in Tinley Park Thursday night. Officers from Tinley Park, Posen and the Illinois State Police were pursuing a car about 10 p.m. Thursday when the car crashed at railroad tracks at Ridgeland and Oak Forest avenues and the suspects fled in different directions, Tinley Park police said.

INDIANA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO