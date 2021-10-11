B1G Monday Morning: Is this 2015 all over again? Iowa has more questions than answers after comeback win over Penn State

Eickholt: B- The passing offense didn't start out great as Petras was 1-of-9 for 14 yards at one point in the first quarter. But, after that, Petras started to put things together, and he finished 17-of-31 for 195 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. In this game, the two big passing plays for Iowa were the 42-yard reception to Keagan Johnson to put Iowa in the red zone in the fourth quarter and then Nico Ragaini's go-ahead 44-yard touchdown reception. It wasn't always pretty, but it worked out in the Hawkeyes' favor. There were timely plays that led to good things for Iowa.

IOWA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO