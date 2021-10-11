CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
B1G Monday Morning: Is this 2015 all over again? Iowa has more questions than answers after comeback win over Penn State

By Ryan O'Gara
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeekly takeaways, perspective and trends in the Big Ten. As Iowa’s undefeated season has unfolded, there have been plenty of comparisons to the last time the Hawkeyes started 6-0 and went on an undefeated run, 2015. In that season, the Hawkeyes were heavily scrutinized as they won all 12 regular season games before losing in the Big Ten Championship Game, because they didn’t have a signature win.

247Sports

Everything James Franklin said after Penn State win over Indiana

Penn State prevailed, 24-0, versus Indiana on Saturday night in Beaver Stadium, improving to 5-0 for the third time under James Franklin. The eighth-year Nittany Lions head coach, who previously started that way in 2017 and 2019, has led his program to nine straight wins dating back to last November.
Daily Iowan

No. 3 Iowa completes comeback, defeats No. 4 Penn State

The No. 3 Iowa football team defeated No. 4 Penn State, 23-20, in the first matchup between top-five teams at Kinnick Stadium in 36 years. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras hit wide receiver Nico Ragaini for a game-winning 44-yard touchdown with 6:26 remaining in the game. The Hawkeyes jumped onto the...
IOWA STATE
B1G 5: Is 'same old Iowa' good enough to crash Playoff party?

Each week, college football insider Matt Hayes tackles the biggest topics in the Big Ten. At this point, with the heavy lifting behind Iowa, we must figure out what to make of the unbeaten Hawkeyes. Now, more than ever, it’s time to return to home base and reflect on these...
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Report Card: Grading No. 3 Iowa's win over No. 4 Penn State

Eickholt: B- The passing offense didn't start out great as Petras was 1-of-9 for 14 yards at one point in the first quarter. But, after that, Petras started to put things together, and he finished 17-of-31 for 195 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. In this game, the two big passing plays for Iowa were the 42-yard reception to Keagan Johnson to put Iowa in the red zone in the fourth quarter and then Nico Ragaini's go-ahead 44-yard touchdown reception. It wasn't always pretty, but it worked out in the Hawkeyes' favor. There were timely plays that led to good things for Iowa.
IOWA STATE
PennLive.com

Ta’Quan Roberson takes over at quarterback for No. 4 Penn State after Sean Clifford exits at No. 3 Iowa (updated)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Penn State turned to backup quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson at Iowa on Saturday after starter Sean Clifford exited the matchup in the second quarter. The Nittany Lions led the Hawkeyes, 17-3, when Clifford walked from the Penn State bench into the tunnel toward the locker room. Iowa ultimately scored on the drive to cut its deficit to 17-10.
IOWA STATE
#Iowa Football#Penn State#Ohio State#American Football#B1g#Hawkeyes#The Nittany Lions#Clemson
Lancaster Online

Penn State loses more than a game, but not everything, in Iowa [column]

A small-play Iowa offense made one big play, on which a heroic and savvy Penn State defense was badly fooled, and Penn State’s football season belly-flopped in Iowa City Saturday. With 6:26 left, Iowa QB Spencer Petras located wideout Nico Ragaini in open field vacated by a Penn State secondary...
IOWA STATE
PennLive.com

No. 4 Penn State hangs onto 20-13 lead over No. 3 Iowa with Roberson at QB: live blog, updates, analysis and more from Kinnick Stadium

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Penn State once again is in the national spotlight as it faces Iowa on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. The No. 4 Nittany Lions and the No. 3 Hawkeyes are both 5-0 after impressive starts to the season. Iowa has done it with one of the nation’s best and most opportunistic defenses. Penn State has combined a stingy defense with a solid offense behind a resurgent Sean Clifford during its first five games.
IOWA STATE
nittanysportsnow.com

Iowa Fans Storm the Field at Kinnick Stadium After Big Win Over Penn State

Penn State backup quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson’s pass fell incomplete on 4th-and-7 on his own 11-yard line, and the Nittany Lions’ chances of escaping Iowa City with an upset win evaporated with it. Once Penn State senior quarterback Sean Clifford left Saturday afternoon’s game with an injury, Roberson, a redshirt sophomore...
IOWA STATE
nittanysportsnow.com

Iowa Comes Back for 23-20 Win over Injury Depleted Penn State

IOWA CITY, Iowa —After fighting off a slew of key injuries on both sides of the ball and a top five opponent, the dam finally broke for Penn State. The No. 3 Nittany Lions jumped out to a two-touchdown lead at Kinnick Stadium against No. 4 Iowa, but ultimately fell 23-20 after quarterback Sean Clifford left the game with an injury in the second quarter.
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Iowa football: Kirk Herbstreit raves over Kinnick Stadium, feels Penn State's pain

Iowa's homefield advantage was pushed to the forefront during Saturday's win over Penn State in a battle of unbeatens, a victory that gave the Hawkeyes frontrunner status in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff race this season. ESPN College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit raved over Kinnick Stadium's impact this week and said the crowd made it difficult on Nittany Lions backup quarterback Ta'Quan Robinson, who replaced starter Sean Clifford after he suffered an injury.
IOWA STATE
inquirer.com

Penn State has injuries and plenty of other things to be unhappy about after Iowa loss

IOWA CITY, Iowa – This wasn’t the way Penn State wanted to finish the first half of the 2021 football season. A Nittany Lions team that posted impressive victories over a pair of nationally ranked teams in the first three weeks experienced real adversity Saturday for the first time all year because of a wave of injuries, the worst being the loss of quarterback Sean Clifford.
IOWA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: The unlikely emergence of Rahmir Johnson

Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson was buried on the bench, getting no more than 5 carries in any of the Huskers’ first 3 games and the 13 yards a game that came with them. “He was probably fifth on the depth chart to start fall camp,” Nebraska head coach Scott...
NEBRASKA STATE

