B1G Monday Morning: Is this 2015 all over again? Iowa has more questions than answers after comeback win over Penn State
Weekly takeaways, perspective and trends in the Big Ten. As Iowa’s undefeated season has unfolded, there have been plenty of comparisons to the last time the Hawkeyes started 6-0 and went on an undefeated run, 2015. In that season, the Hawkeyes were heavily scrutinized as they won all 12 regular season games before losing in the Big Ten Championship Game, because they didn’t have a signature win.saturdaytradition.com
Comments / 0