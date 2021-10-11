CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skaneateles, NY

Skaneateles girls swimmers continue undefeated run, handles New Hartford

By Phil Blackwell
 4 days ago
ONONDAGA COUNTY – No one yet has proven able to match the Skaneateles girls swim team, who began October just the way it ended September, winning meets and setting records.

The Lakers were quite impressive in last Tuesday night’s 111-72 victory over New Hartford, who arrived at this meet sporting its own 4-0 record, but were quickly put away.

Hana Spaulding offered yet another career highlight, swimming the 100-yard butterfly in 58.56 seconds to set both a school and Skaneateles pool record, this after she won the 200 freestyle in a swift 1:56.22.

Also winning twice in the sprints, Elizabeth Springer went 25.94 seconds in the 50 freestyle and 58.56 seconds to take the 100 freestyle, also helping Fiona Foley, Hana Spaulding and Alice Spaulding go 1:57.56 in the 200 medley relay.

On her own, Alice Spaulding was victorious in the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.76 after taking second (2:20.42) in the 200 individual medley, with Carlee Pitman earning 218.20 points to prevail in diving.

Foley got second place in the 100 backstroke in 1:10.89 after Lili Winkelmantook second in the 500 freestyle in 6:05.80. But Winkelman helped Pitman, Maya Drotar and Emma Murphy win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:51.27 before a 400 freestyle relay where Springer, the Spaulding sisters and Sophia Soprano posted 3:56.37.

West Genesee started a busy stretch of three meets in five days by taking on Jamesville-DeWitt last Tuesday and falling to the Red Rams 95-89.

The Wildcats did get wins in back-to-back events when Anna Ivery swam the 50 freestyle in 25.88 seconds to Gwen Lister’s 26.33 and Lily Mauro, with 211.70 points, outlasted Abby McGuire (190.60) in diving.

Allison Putnam,in 5:54.26, went 1-2 with Angie Gittschau (5:58.91) in the 500 freestyle before helping Ivery, Adriana Gill and Maddie Owczarzyk win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:52.68 to J-D’s 1:53.51.

Elsewhere, Putnan took second in the 200 freestyle in 2:11.47, with Ivery second in the 100 butterfly, Gittschau second in the 200 IM and Gill second in the 100 freestyle.

Back home Thursday to face Christian Brothers Academy, WG led until the last event, when the Brothers finished first in the 400 freestyle relay and got just enough points to edge the Wildcats 93-92.

Trailing for most of the night, WG caught up with a series of wins that included Ivery going 25.92 seconds in the 50 freestyle and 1:07.19 to win the 100 butterfly.

Putnam also won twice, taking the 200 freestyle in 2:11.88 and the 100 backstroke in 1:09.10, while Guttschau beat the field in the 500 freestyle in 5:58.01.

After Mauro earned 218.05 points to finish first in diving, WG claimed the 200 freestyle relay when Ivery, Gittschau, Owczarzyk and Gill finished in 1:51.98, but CBA still managed to rally late and pull out the team win.

