POTUS

Wave of pro-Trump books to counter Grisham and Schiff

By Paul Bedard
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S4hRQ_0cNeGSg600

A crush of anti-Trump books, led by former aide Stephanie Grisham’s tell-all I'll Take Your Questions Now and Rep. Adam Schiff’s condemnation Midnight in Washington , are about to be challenged by a new wave that highlight the achievements of the 45th president.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows today announced that he will release The Chief’s Chief on Dec. 7, joining several other former top aides in line with books.

They include Sean Spicer, who is releasing Radical Nation on Oct. 26, Peter Navarro, who is releasing In Trump Time on Nov. 2, and retired Gen. Keith Kellogg’s War by Other Means , being released next week.

Meadows’s book sizes up how many still in the former president’s orbit feel as he considers another run for president.

“As we approach the halfway point of the first year of the Biden presidency, the American way of life is crumbling. The southern border of the United States is effectively wide open, inflation is rising, and the country is hurtling toward defaulting on its debt. It is a failure of leadership unlike anything we have experienced in decades,” said the former White House chief’s publisher, All Seasons Press.

“This is an important book, and we need it now more than ever,” says Kate Hartson, All Seasons Press’s editor in chief. “Mark Meadows debunks the lies from the left, and shares the true story of the Trump presidency with the millions of Americans who supported President Trump, and long for him to be back in the Oval Office.”

The publishing house is also releasing Navarro’s book.

The publications defy efforts by New York publishers to ban pro-Trump books and any written by former aides.

Kellogg’s is being published by Regnery, long a home to conservative writers, and those from Meadows and Navarro are being released by All Seasons Press, which was created after the New York ban was made public.

Unclear still is whether Trump will release a book about his four years in office.

Washington State
MSNBC

Democrats finally have reason to celebrate one of Trump's threats

The Republican Party doesn't have a platform. Or a policy agenda. Or substantive issues it's eager to work on. Or compelling leaders who are ready to govern. What defines the contemporary GOP — the one thing that animates the party more than anything else — is an unshakable belief in a ridiculous lie about Donald Trump's 2020 defeat. The former president boasted at an Iowa rally this past weekend, "It's the single biggest issue, the issue that gets the most pull, the most respect, the biggest cheers is talking about the election fraud of the 2020 presidential election."
POTUS
Peter Navarro
Keith Kellogg
Sean Spicer
Adam Schiff
Donald Trump
Washington Post

The rules of privilege

In offering his view on the topic of a former president asserting a valid claim of executive privilege, “Why Biden should win the privilege fight” [op-ed, Oct. 11], Laurent Sacharoff misrepresented the issue. This is not a matter of “opinion” at all; a president’s ability to invoke executive privilege does not end with their presidency, because the Supreme Court has conclusively said so, as the piece somewhat begrudgingly admitted.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. politician testifies he met donor through Giuliani at Trump hotel

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A former candidate for Nevada's governorship testified on Friday that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani introduced him to Lev Parnas, a onetime Giuliani associate now on trial for alleged campaign finance law violations, who facilitated a contribution to the candidate. Adam Laxalt,...
POLITICS
#Radical Nation#All Seasons Press#Americans#The Oval Office#Kellogg#Regnery
Reuters

Explainer: What's at stake for Trump allies facing 'contempt of Congress'?

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol is pursuing contempt of Congress charges against Steve Bannon, a longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump who is defying demands for information. Trump claims the documents and testimony the committee is...
POTUS
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
White House
BBC

Is Trump's power over Republicans starting to slip?

Donald Trump's recent visit to Iowa - a key state in the presidential nomination process - has fuelled speculation that he is preparing for a 2024 White House run. With a base that loves him and Republican politicians who defer to him, he is still a powerful force within the party. But if he harbours presidential ambitions, he's not alone - and at least some conservatives aren't fully on board.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Trump cronies who defy subpoenas may be prosecuted. Here’s why that matters.

The right wing in this country, particularly under Donald Trump, has pulled off a spectacular trick. It has persuaded many neutral observers that its chronic anti-democratic bad acting is a natural and inevitable background feature of our politics that is properly seen as beyond accountability, and that forbearance in response is the price for future democratic stability.
POTUS
