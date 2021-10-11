Wave of pro-Trump books to counter Grisham and Schiff

A crush of anti-Trump books, led by former aide Stephanie Grisham’s tell-all I'll Take Your Questions Now and Rep. Adam Schiff’s condemnation Midnight in Washington , are about to be challenged by a new wave that highlight the achievements of the 45th president.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows today announced that he will release The Chief’s Chief on Dec. 7, joining several other former top aides in line with books.

They include Sean Spicer, who is releasing Radical Nation on Oct. 26, Peter Navarro, who is releasing In Trump Time on Nov. 2, and retired Gen. Keith Kellogg’s War by Other Means , being released next week.

Meadows’s book sizes up how many still in the former president’s orbit feel as he considers another run for president.

“As we approach the halfway point of the first year of the Biden presidency, the American way of life is crumbling. The southern border of the United States is effectively wide open, inflation is rising, and the country is hurtling toward defaulting on its debt. It is a failure of leadership unlike anything we have experienced in decades,” said the former White House chief’s publisher, All Seasons Press.

“This is an important book, and we need it now more than ever,” says Kate Hartson, All Seasons Press’s editor in chief. “Mark Meadows debunks the lies from the left, and shares the true story of the Trump presidency with the millions of Americans who supported President Trump, and long for him to be back in the Oval Office.”

The publishing house is also releasing Navarro’s book.

The publications defy efforts by New York publishers to ban pro-Trump books and any written by former aides.

Kellogg’s is being published by Regnery, long a home to conservative writers, and those from Meadows and Navarro are being released by All Seasons Press, which was created after the New York ban was made public.

Unclear still is whether Trump will release a book about his four years in office.