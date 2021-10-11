One woman dead after crash off of highway 251 Monday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 31-year-old woman has died from her injuries after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on N. 2nd St at the Auburn St. exit on highway 251. Rockford police officers found a 31-year-old female driver who was ejected from their vehicle, who later died from her injuries. The passenger, a 25-year-old female, was treated and released at the scene. The 31-year-old male driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.