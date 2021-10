It's time to stop peering into other people's windows to see what they're watching on Netflix. If you want to know which movies are popular, just check out Netflix's Top 10 list of movies. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Wednesday, Oct. 13 has a pretty solid debut from a pretty mediocre movie: the 2017 comedy Going in Style, which debuts at No. 3. It stars Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, and Alan Arkin as old guys who try to rob a bank, and it is as good as it sounds. The Guilty is still No. 1, Titanic is still No. 2, and movies are kind of an afterthought on Netflix at the moment. There isn't a single flick on the Netflix overall Top 10 list!

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO