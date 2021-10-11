Supply Chain Disruptions Have Firms Waiting Months for Crucial Tech Orders
Law firms thinking about pulling the trigger on that new shipment of laptops better be prepared to wait in line. As legal teams brace for the wave of employees returning to the office after more than a year of working from home, they may find that the pandemic-driven supply chain disruptions that have roiled other parts of the global economy are making it harder to update common office tools such as computers, headsets or microphones.www.law.com
