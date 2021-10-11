CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. Merck seeks first U.S. FDA authorization for COVID-19 tablet. Merck & Co said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its tablet to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease.

Metro International

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Melbourne will exit months of COVID-19 lockdown next week ahead of schedule, while New Zealand reported its biggest rise in infections in six weeks. * Russia reported a record 986 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours and 31,299 new cases, its highest one-day infection tally since the pandemic began.
Metro International

U.S. FDA advisers to review Merck’s oral COVID-19 drug next month

(Reuters) -A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. health regulator will meet late next month to discuss whether to authorize Merck & Co’s experimental COVID-19 antiviral drug, the agency said on Thursday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) panel will meet on Nov. 30 to discuss safety and...
Metro International

U.S. FDA advisers weigh case for booster shots of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) -Israel health officials on Thursday said booster doses of the Pfizer -BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine improved severe disease protection in people aged 40 and older, in presentations made to U.S. scientists discussing a booster dose of Moderna’s vaccine. The data was reported at a meeting of outside advisers to the...
MarketWatch

FDA to hold advisory committee for Merck's experimental COVID-19 pill

Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. were down 0.1% in premarket trading on Friday, the day after the Food and Drug Administration said it plans to convene an advisory committee on Nov. 30 to discuss the company's experimental COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir. Merck is developing the antiviral with the privately held Ridgeback Biotherapeutics; it recently applied for emergency authorization. The FDA requested advisory committee meetings for each of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines but it did not convene one ahead of the authorizations of the monoclonal antibodies or Gilead Sciences Inc.'s remdesivir, an antiviral used to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients that is now fully approved. "We believe that, in this instance, a public discussion of these data with the agency's advisory committee will help ensure clear understanding of the scientific data and information that the FDA is evaluating to make a decision about whether to authorize this treatment for emergency use," Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. Merck's stock is up 0.4% for the year, while the S&P 500 has gained 18.1%.
Metro International

WHO panel on origins of new pathogens includes Wuhan probe members

GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organisation on Wednesday proposed 26 experts to form its new Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of novel pathogens, including several who served on its mission to Wuhan, China, to probe the source of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The statement named the 26 proposed members...
KTLA

Lower-dose Moderna COVID boosters endorsed by FDA panel for some Americans

U.S. health advisers said Thursday that some Americans who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago should get a half-dose booster to rev up protection against the coronavirus. The panel of outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously to recommend a booster shot for seniors, as well as younger adults […]
Metro International

Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases, deaths surge to record highs

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia on Thursday reported a record 986 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours and 31,299 new cases, its highest one-day infection tally since the pandemic began. The Kremlin has blamed the rising death toll on Russia’s slow vaccination campaign and has appealed to people to get the...
Metro International

Australia’s Sydney to welcome overseas arrivals without quarantine

SYDNEY (Reuters) -The Australian city of Sydney will allow the entry of fully vaccinated travellers from overseas from Nov. 1 without the need for quarantine, authorities said on Friday, although the easing of strict entry controls will initially benefit only citizens. The decision comes as New South Wales state, of...
MarketWatch

'Mixing' COVID-19 vaccines triggers a stronger immune response, preliminary NIH study says

Giving people a different COVID-19 booster than the vaccine series that they originally received is safe and generates an immune response that is stronger, according to a preprint study conducted by the National Institutes of Health. (At this time, only BioNTech and Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 booster has been authorized for people who were previously vaccinated with that vaccine series.) The preprint, which was published Wednesday in advance of a public presentation set for Friday afternoon, evaluates all three authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. in 458 participants as part of a "mix-and-match" clinical trial. With the exception of the people who were exclusively vaccinated and boosted with Johnson & Johnson's shots, all participants reported efficacy rates of at least 90.7%. "These data strongly suggest that homologous and heterologous booster vaccine will increase protective efficacy against symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection," the authors wrote. There are, however, some limitations to the research. The study is not randomized, and it also only assessed data available 29 days after the participants received their boosters.
Metro International

U.S. FDA recommends lower sodium in processed, packaged foods

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday issued a recommendation for reduced salt in commercial food products, citing a growing epidemic of preventable, diet-related conditions in the country. High sodium intake has long been linked to high blood pressure, which is a leading cause of heart attacks and...
AFP

Moderna or Pfizer booster works better for people vaccinated with J&J: study

People who received Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine may benefit from a booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna, preliminary results of a US study published Wednesday showed. And antibody levels for those who had originally received Moderna shots were higher "irrespective of the booster vaccine administered," when compared with those who had initially received Pfizer or J&J, the study said.
Metro International

EU to propose easing checks on British trade to Northern Ireland

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission will on Wednesday put to Britain a package of measures to ease the transit of goods to Northern Ireland but stop short of the overhaul London is demanding of post-Brexit trading rules for the province. The EU executive’s measures are designed to ease customs...
Metro International

China’s record factory gate inflation stokes policy dilemma

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s September factory gate inflation rose to a record on soaring commodity prices, but weak demand capped consumer inflation, forcing policymakers to walk a tight rope between supporting the economy and further stoking producer prices. The producer price index (PPI) rose 10.7% from a year earlier in September,...
Metro International

U.S., EU, Israel adopt tough tone on Iran, mull options

WASHINGTON/PARIS (Reuters) -U.S., Israeli and EU officials took a tough line toward Iran on Wednesday, with U.S. officials saying they would consider all options if Tehran failed to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and Israel saying it reserved the right to act. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has so far refused...
