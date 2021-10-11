CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Poland leader: Idea of 'Polexit' is 'fake news'

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G1iIL_0cNeD6hE00
Poland Europe People hold up the flashlights of their mobile phones during a demonstration in support of Poland's EU membership in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Poland's constitutional court ruled Thursday that Polish laws have supremacy over those of the European Union in areas where they clash, a decision likely to embolden the country's right-wing government and worsen its already troubled relationship with the EU. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) (Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poland’s prime minister denied that his government wants to take Poland out of the European Union, or do a “Polexit,” saying Monday it was completely untrue and a “harmful myth.”

Mateusz Morawiecki was reacting to massive nationwide protests Sunday against government policy that critics say could cost Poland its EU membership. The protests were sparked by a top court’s ruling that the Polish Constitution has supremacy over EU law. But tttThe case was initiated by Morawiecki who voiced doubts as to the supremacy of the EU’s laws.

But Morawiecki tweeted Monday that “Polexit” is “fake news." He stressed that all of Poland’s obligations resulting from EU law “remain in force.”

The “Union is too serious a Community to be taken into the realm of fairly tales,” Morawiecki tweeted. “It is a place of mutual benefits, but also of real challenges to all the Union nations.”

Poland's right-wing government has repeatedly clashed with the EU over its policies, mainly in the justice sector, and insists the 27-member bloc needs adjustments.

The head of Poland's influential Roman Catholic Episcopate that is supportive of the government, Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, told Vatican Radio in Rome that “we all want to stay in Europe" and that “no reasonable person wants to leave it.”

Authorities in Warsaw estimated participation in Sunday protests at up to 100,000. Protests were also held in many other cities.

Warsaw police said that four people were detained, including a nephew of Morawiecki who alleged that a police officer kicked him in the head while he was on the ground while being detained.

Warsaw police spokesman Sylwester Marczak confirmed the temporary detention of Franek Broda, with the use of handcuffs, but did not address allegations of police brutality. Broda, 18, is a government critic and a LGBT rights activist.

A few dozen people were fined for lighting flares and obstructing traffic during the protest and subsequent march to the headquarters of Poland’s ruling right-wing nationalist Law and Justice party.

Critics and opposition parties say the ruling by the constitutional court, where many judges are government loyalists, can be seen as a rejection of EU values and may potentially lead to Poland being forced out of the 27-member bloc.

Poland's government has been in conflict with the EU for six years as it seeks control over the country's courts and judges. The EU views the pursued changes as an erosion of democratic checks and balances.

EU membership is appreciated in Poland, having brought wide freedoms, including the freedom to travel, and economically transformed the central European nation, which had endured decades of communist rule until 1989.

Morawiecki asked the constitutional court for a review after the European Court of Justice ruled in March that Poland’s new regulations for appointing Supreme Court justices undermine judicial independence and could violate EU law. It ordered the right-wing government to suspend the regulations, which the government has not done.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Poland says it will build $400m border wall to stop Belarus ‘weaponising’ refugees

The Polish Council of Ministers has approved a draft legislation to spend $404mn (£294 mn) to build a wall at the border with Belarus to stop migrants from crossing over to Poland."The Council of Ministers has just adopted a bill on the construction of state border security, submitted by the ministry of the interior and administration," Poland's minister of interior and administration Mariusz Kaminski shared on Twitter.Rada Ministrów przyjęła właśnie projekt ustawy o budowie zabezpieczenia granicy państwowej, zgłoszony przez @MSWiA_GOV_PL. Projekt, który trafi teraz do Sejmu zakłada stworzenie solidnej, wysokiej zapory, wyposażonej również w system monitoringu oraz detekcji ruchu.— Mariusz...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

‘Polexit’ fears spark mass pro-EU protests across Poland

Tens of thousands of Poles have taken part in pro-EU protests after a ruling by the nation’s constitutional court inflamed tensions with Brussels. Protesters fear that the court ruling, which found that parts of EU law were incompatible with the Polish constitution, could force the country to leave the European Union. Thousands of people waving EU flags filled Warsaw’s historic Castle Square on Sunday evening, some of them chanting “We are staying!” Donald Tusk, leader of the main opposition party Civic Platform, had called for the protests to support Poland’s continued membership of the European Union. Speaking to the crowd,...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Brexit: EU to unveil proposals aimed at resolving political stand-off over Northern Ireland agreement

The European Union will today outline proposals aimed at resolving the political stand-off over the Brexit agreement, with an offer to significantly reduce border checks on British goods entering Northern Ireland.It comes after Brexit minister Lord Frost dialled up the government’s hardline rhetoric over the contentious issue in a speech on Tuesday, warning the bloc it would be a “historic misjudgement” not to rewrite the deal.But the minister was accused of stoking tensions by accusing the EU of being “disrespectful” and attempting to reverse the referendum result, as he effectively demanded the cancellation of the Northern Ireland Protocol which...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU says anti-Semitism has no place in bloc after Jansa tweet

The European Union reiterated Friday that anti-Semitism “has no place" in the 27-nation bloc after Slovenian Prime minister Janez Jansa posted a message on social media that was criticized by some European lawmakers as anti-Semitic.Jansa, whose country currently holds the rotating EU Council presidency, accused several members of the European Parliament of being “puppets" of George Soros. The Hungarian-American billionaire investor, who is Jewish has been the subject of anti-Semitic attacks and conspiracy theories for decades.Jansa made his comments on Twitter during a visit to Slovenia by a European Parliament delegation assessing press freedom and the rule of...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mateusz Morawiecki
The Independent

Top Albanian court to rule on president Meta's impeachment

Albania’s Constitutional Court said on Friday it will examine the legality of parliament's decision to impeach the country's figurehead president for alleged constitutional violations. If the court upholds the decision then President Ilir Meta will be removed from office a year early.The court said it would hold a public plenary session on the matter, but did not set a date.Albania’s presidency is largely ceremonial but carries some authority over the judiciary and the armed forces. The role is also generally understood to be apolitical, but Meta has regularly clashed with Prime Minister Edi Rama’s Socialist government.In June, parliament voted...
POLITICS
AFP

Iran says agreed with EU on Brussels nuclear talks 'in days'

Iran and the EU agreed Thursday to hold further dialogue in Brussels aimed at resuming talks on a faltering 2015 nuclear deal between the Islamic republic and world powers, Tehran said.  "At the end of this meeting, the two parties agreed to continue dialogue on questions of mutual interest in the coming days in Brussels," Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement, which noted that Mora said the EU was "ready to collaborate with Iran and the other parties".  
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Cop26: Iran’s president reported to Police Scotland over ‘mass murder’ ahead of climate talks

A former MEP has called for Iran’s president to be banned from attending the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow and criminally investigated over claims that he was responsible for “mass murder”.Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi is believed to be considering attending the UN climate change conference, which starts later this month, as his first overseas visit.Struan Stevenson, a former Conservative MEP, is calling on First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, foreign secretary Liz Truss and home secretary Priti Patel to ban him from attending.Speaking at a press conference in Glasgow today, Mr Stevenson said he has sent a formal request to the head...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Law#Warsaw#Ap#The European Union#Eu#Community#Roman Catholic#Vatican Radio#Lgbt
The Independent

Czech PM Babis heading for opposition after losing election

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said he wouldn't accept an offer to try to create a new government after his centrist ANO political movement narrowly lost in the parliamentary election last week and was ready to end up in opposition.Babis announced his decision in an interview for the Frekvence 1 radio station on Friday.“We’ll hand it over to the new coalition and we’ll be in opposition,” the populist billionaire said.Babis’ decision opens the way for two coalitions of five parties that have won a majority in the vote to rule.A liberal-conservative, three-party coalition named Together captured 27.8% of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Female former Afghan lawmakers, judges meet Greek PM

Six female former lawmakers and judges from Afghanistan were received Friday by Greece’s prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis after fleeing their homeland in the wake of the Taliban takeover.The three former lawmakers and three former judges arrived in September, assisted by Greek and international charities, and are expected to be resettled in other European countries. They met with Greece’s first female president, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, earlier this week.Afghanistan’s twin-chamber parliament was effectively dissolved after the Taliban seized control of the country in August. The future of the national assembly and the question of whether women will be allowed to hold...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The west wants to engage Russia and China on the climate crisis while also demonising them – it won’t work

As Britain prepares to host the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow next month, it is pursuing two contradictory policies that undermine its chances of success. On the one hand, it is seeking a unified global response to the climate crisis with nations agreeing to targets for the reduction of their coal and petroleum emissions. But at the same time, it has joined the US in escalating a new cold war directed at confronting China and Russia at every turn.The two policies have polar opposite objectives in trying to persuade China, responsible for 27 per cent of global carbon emissions,...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Big gap’ between UK and EU on Northern Ireland Protocol, warns Brexit minister

A “big gap” remains between the EU and the UK on the Northern Ireland Protocol, Lord Frost has warned ahead of talks with his European counterpart.The UK Brexit minister was speaking as he arrived at the European Commission in Brussels to meet Vice President Maros Sefcovic on EU proposals to reduce trading friction created by the contentious post-Brexit arrangements for the Irish Sea On Wednesday, the EU tabled a range of proposals aimed at cutting the red tape the protocol has imposed on moving goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.However, the plan did not address a key UK demand...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
Reuters

Chinese property executives ask regulators for 'appropriate loosening' of restrictions - report

SHANGHAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Representatives from 10 Chinese property companies met government regulators to ask for an "appropriate loosening" on policy restrictions, financial news outlet Yicai reported late on Friday. In the meeting, senior executives urged authorities to loosen regulations with the goals of stabilizing market expectations, providing support...
ECONOMY
AFP

Cyprus to revoke 45 'golden passports'

Nicosia said Friday it would revoke the citizenship of 45 foreign investors and relatives who obtained a Cypriot passport through its disgraced citizenship-by-investment scheme, which collapsed last year under corruption allegations. The cabinet based its decision on an independent inquiry into the programme that recommended looking into rescinding citizenships and other actions in 102 cases, government spokesperson Marios Pelekanos said. "The cabinet decided to launch the revocation process for 39 investors and six members of their families," he said in a statement. Cabinet would be examining a further six cases and monitoring another 47, he added.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Blinken to highlight democracy on Ecuador, Colombia trip

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Colombia and Ecuador next week as he seeks to showcase democracy in Latin America, the State Department said Friday. It will be Blinken's third visit to Latin America since the Biden administration took office in January after stops in Mexico and Costa Rica. sct/ec
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

EU says rift over with US on French submarines

A bitter transatlantic rift is over, the European Union's top diplomat declared Friday, a month after France was infuriated with the United States over losing a massive submarine contract in Australia. France last month recalled its ambassadors, accusing the United States of deceit and Australia of backstabbing, after Canberra scrapped a multi-billion-dollar contract for French conventional submarines.
MILITARY
The Atlantic

The Taliban Is Just as Bad as It Always Was

From the moment when scores of Afghans were filmed clinging to an American aircraft in a desperate bid to escape Taliban rule to the day of the departure of the last American soldier, international attention was trained almost exclusively on Afghanistan—until it wasn’t. By mid-September, just weeks after the Taliban took control of Kabul, the sense of crisis that had galvanized the world’s focus began to wane. Today, Afghanistan has all but disappeared from daily headlines.
POLITICS
The Independent

ASEAN downgrades Myanmar presence in summit in major rebuke

Southeast Asian foreign ministers have agreed to downgrade Myanmar s participation in an upcoming summit in their sharpest rebuke yet of its leaders following a Feb. 1 military takeover. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations will invite a non-political representative instead of Myanmar's military leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the grouping's chair Brunei said Saturday.The 10-member bloc has been under intense international pressure to do more to force member state Myanmar to halt the violence that has left more than 1,100 civilians dead and free scores of political figures, including ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi ASEAN...
POLITICS
AFP

Myanmar junta chief excluded from ASEAN summit

Myanmar's junta chief will be excluded from an upcoming ASEAN summit, the group said Saturday, a rare rebuke as concerns rise over the military government's commitment to defusing a bloody crisis. Richard Horsey, Myanmar adviser to Crisis Group, predicted the "non-political" representative would be someone below the level of minister or deputy minister.
POLITICS
AFP

OAS to ask UN for autopsy on Venezuela dissident who died in jail

The head of the Organization of American States (OAS) said Thursday he will call on the United Nations to exhume and carry out an autopsy on the body of a prominent Venezuelan dissident who died in custody. General Raul Baduel, who aligned with Venezuela's late Hugo Chavez but later broke ranks with the socialist strongman and spent years as a prominent political prisoner, died of Covid-19, according to an official announcement earlier this week. "The United Nations has a mission on the ground and this autopsy is absolutely key to addressing this case and determining responsibilities that may exist in this regard," Luis Almagro said after meeting at the OAS headquarters in Washington with a lawyer for the Baduel family, Omar Mora Tosta, and with representatives of the Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido. The OAS head said he will take the matter before the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, whose office on Wednesday urged Caracas to guarantee an "independent investigation" into the death of Baduel and called for the release of all those arbitrarily detained in Venezuela.
AMERICAS
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
59K+
Followers
67K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy