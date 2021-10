Speed skating is a form of competitive ice skating where athletes race against each other and the clock around a 400m indoor oval track. Athletes are ranked based on time taken to skate the prescribed distance. Most individual events are skated in pairs, though finish order among the two paired skaters is not especially relevant beyond time. The exception to this is the mass start event, the newest edition to the Winter Olympics. The team pursuit event is head-to-head, single elimination.

