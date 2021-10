Last month, I was out of state for a while, and anytime I travel, I like to find used bookstores to visit. One day, I happened upon what appeared to be a lovely used bookstore on the main street of a town I won’t name here. Naturally, I was happy to have stumbled upon the store, so I entered, but my happiness was short-lived. The store was so packed with piles of books and boxes full of books and stacks upon stacks of books that I couldn’t get but a few feet into the store before my way was entirely blocked by books.

