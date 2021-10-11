CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eco-Luxe – The Future-Ready Modern Green Home

By Anne White
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSet on a magnificent fully cleared 1.7 acre flag lot with mature perimeter trees and plantings that ensure total privacy, Cedar Farm, a new home taking shape in East Hampton, is a collaboration among the highly regarded firms of Young Developments, Oza Sabbeth Architects and Modern Green Home Builders. This project aims to enhance the lifestyles of its future owners by not only providing the luxurious amenities people desire but the additional benefits of environmentally sensitive design, a healthy home, and cost-efficient on-going operations. Listing agent Krae Van Sickle says “This design / development team is not only distinguished for their experience and track records but for their forward-looking approach to more sustainable modern living”

