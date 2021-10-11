CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Pedestrian killed in Bridgeport hit-and-run crash

 4 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Bridgeport Sunday night, police said.

First responders were called to North Avenue and French Street just before 9 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

Police said the pedestrian was crossing North Avenue when he was hit in the left travel lane by a dark vehicle. The driver did not stop and continued eastbound on North Avenue, according to police.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The person’s identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Bridgeport Police at 203-576-7640.

