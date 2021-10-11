Tree rips down power lines in El Granada

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) San Mateo County firefighters on scene of fallen tree in El Granada.

No injuries were reported, but a vehicle sustained major damage.

About 25,000 PG&E customers could experience a power shutoff on Monday, PG&E announced.

Additionally, Critical fire weather is forecast for California’s Central Valley and coastal ranges on Monday, according to the National Weather Service Prediction Center.

Strong northerly winds and dry conditions are expected, and a red flag warning was issued for the region until Tuesday night.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.