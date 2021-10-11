CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Improvisers Turn Volume Two Up To Ten

By Karen Ponzio
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 4 days ago
Improvisational music comes off to many people as a few musicians getting together and simply playing their instruments, perhaps in a haphazard way — except it’s not that at all, and it’s not so simple. In fact, it involves a whole lot of experience, enthusiasm, commitment, and most of all, love. All of those aspects were on display Saturday night at Volume Two: A Never Ending Books Collective for a three-act bill that showcased some of the finest local improvisational musicians getting back to what they do best.

The State Street bookstore and performance space has historically been a haven for such acts, having been the home base of the New Haven Improvisers Collective since the group’s inception in 2005, and the site of countless improv gigs that have showcased New Haven-based and national acts. These types of performances have an audience all over the world (New Haven fixture Anthony Braxton is currently on a short tour in Europe) but are a cornerstone of the New Haven scene, with recent shows booked at Firehouse 12, Cafe Nine, and Best Video, among other venues.

On Saturday night the show began with Conor Perrault, Collective member and stellar improvisational musician in his own right, welcoming the crowd and introducing percussionist Michael Larocca.

“I’m here to introduce my friend and yours, one of the finest young drummers around,” Perrault said with a smile. After a round of applause Larocca offered his gratitude in return.

“Thanks for having me,” he said. “This is a pretty big show. Nate and Joe” — meaning Nate Wooley and Joe Morris, who were playing with Concussion — “are teachers I studied for years with. So, this is pretty big and also fucking terrifying.”

Many laughed in response, but were soon quieted by the start of Larocca’s set, which featured him offering an array of sounds he produced from his drums as well as thevarious additional percussion instruments he traded in and out throughout the set. Jam Blocks, bowls, metal squares —each became a new way to make sound that broke the boundaries of where, when, and how beats could be produced. Larocca made his drumsticks do magic: stirring one around a cymbal, holding them horizontally and tapping them side to side, and of course playing the more typical way, but with a speed that made them seem like large hummingbird wings. It was impossible to take your eyes off him.

Next to the stage was GoBruCcio, the trio consisting of guitarist Bob Gorry, bassist Pete Brunelli, and drummer Peter Riccio. With a recent album release under their belt the three musicians gave the crowd another version of what improvisation can and will be. Though all have been playing together for years as part of the New Haven Improvisers Collective and in other projects, this latest configuration saw the three musicians melding their knowledge of one another and their instruments as well as their passion for the music into one fun, furious and yes, even funky set. These guys had a great time playing together, making it all seem so effortless under the auspicious eyes of their captivated audience, who met each piece with rousing applause. When the set was over Brunelli offered his love and gratitude in return.

“This is the first time here in a year and a half for me,” he said. “I missed everything in the middle. Coming back, playing in this room…” He didn’t finish the sentence, due to the crowd breaking out into applause.

Concussion — a project of musician and New Haven Jazz Underground founder Nick DiMaria, which he described as “a completely free improv performance with a rotating lineup” — came to the stage as the final act of the night, bringing yet another level of improvisational music and experience to the mix. On this night, the band included DiMaria on trumpet along with drummer Brandon Terzakis, as well as the aforementioned improv legends Joe Morris on bass and Nate Wooley on trumpet.

“Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, children of all ages, here’s some jazz music,” said Perrault, and then let the four proceed with an intricate and vivacious set that let each performer shine on his own as well as concoct a mélange of sounds that explored what each could do with their instruments. Each had their moment to shine, but they also each responded and revisited one another with such ease it seemed as if these were rehearsed pieces, which of course they weren’t. Once again the beauty, passion and joy of improvisational music shone through. When DiMaria held a note for a seemingly endless amount of time, Perrault smiled and nodded, and when DiMaria was done he did the same. The crowd loved it, and the band loved it, and them right back. DiMaria expressed his joy to all once the set was over.

“This was a very special night, playing with two of my heroes,” he said. “Brandon and I are ecstatic to share the stage with these guys.” Love, respect, and appreciation remained the themes of the evening for each and every improv musician and fan. As Gorry had said earlier: “What a great night.”

#Jazz Music#Improv#Volume Two#Concussion#State Street#Firehouse 12#Best Video#Collective
New Haven Independent

NEW HAVEN, CT
