Hudson, FL

60-Year-Old Hudson Man Killed In Sunday Motorcycle Crash

By Local News Desk
 4 days ago
PASCO COUNTY, FL. – A 60-year-old Hudson man was killed in a crash that happened just before 8:00 pm on Sunday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, two motorcycles were traveling southbound in the inside turn lane of US-19, approaching the intersection of Meridian Boulevard, nearly parallel to each other in the same lane.

As the motorcycles began to execute the left turn, the right side of one of the motorcycles impacted the left side of the second.

Troopers say the second motorcycle was able to come to a controlled stop as the first motorcycle traveled left, hit a curb, and overturned.

The driver was transported to an area hospital but later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

