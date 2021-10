The Austin Packers came into tonight's volleyball match in Faribault looking for their first win in the Big Nine. The Falcons swept by scores of 25-15, 25-16, 25-13. Faribault started very slow with a lot of errors in the first set (approximately 9). The Falcons however had 17 kills in the first set led by senior Co-Captain Maggie Leichtnam with 5.

FARIBAULT, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO