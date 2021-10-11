CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

LempsTalkinPack: Packers Go To Plaid, Still Win

By Packers Talk
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Lempesis is back to break down Green Bay’s 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Chris Lempesis is back – and on his birthday! – to break down Green Bay’s completely insane 25-22 overtime road win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. He takes you through his emotions from the final two-plus minutes of regulation through overtime. He talks about Mason Crosby’s rough day, one that ultimately ended in redemption. He praises several members of the offense and defense, but also describes how each unit still has work to do.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Bengals#Paul Brown Stadium#Lambeau Field#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers replace Ben Roethlisberger, start future in 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally turn the page on Ben Roethlisberger in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft that starts the future with a full 7-round projection. The Pittsburgh Steelers are very much at a crossroads. Ben Roethlisberger is a shell of the quarterback he once was and it’s becoming painfully obvious with each passing week, particularly with the team starting the year at 1-3. On top of that, the offensive line is in shambles and the defense, though star-laden, has depth issues that have come to light.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Matt LaFleur apologizes to Packers fans following win

Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers escaped with a win on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals and it was not pretty. The Packers needed overtime and a bit of luck to overcome the up-and-coming Bengals. Green Bay was finally able to secure the victory after kicker Mason Crosby connected on a 49-yard field goal to win the game.
NFL
FanSided

Minnesota Vikings might have a major problem in their locker room

Following his team’s big win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cam Dantzler took to Twitter to express his frustrations. Sunday was a great day to be a member of the Minnesota Vikings after the team was able to finally get their first win of the season by defeating the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Week 6 storylines: Full-blown kicker chaos, Matt Nagy’s greatest luxury and Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Last Dance’

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will play Sunday at Soldier Field with first place in the NFC North on the line. The Bears are hoping the momentum from last week’s 20-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders can carry them forward. But the Packers have won their last four games and appear as if they might be close to be hitting their stride on offense. As kickoff approaches, here’s the inside ...
NFL
thespun.com

Look: Packers Coach Matt LaFleur’s Weird Comment Is Going Viral

The Green Bay Packers are set to play their first noon game of the 2021 season against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday. But Packers head coach Matt LaFleur may be just a little too excited for the game. Speaking to the media this week, LaFleur had a rather strange comment...
NFL
CBS Tampa

NFL Week 6 AFC North Preview: Steelers ‘Get To 3-3 By The Bye,’ Says CBS Pittsburgh’s Bob Pompeani

(CBS Pittsburgh) — The Baltimore Ravens lead the ultra-competitive AFC North, having won four straight. Aside from their Week 4 win over the Denver Broncos, every game has been decided in the final minutes with a margin of victory smaller than a touchdown. That includes Monday night’s overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts. The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns are both coming off of close losses. The Bengals let a win over the Green Bay Packers slip through their fingers. The Browns couldn’t escape Los Angeles with a win, despite dropping 42 points on the Chargers. And then the Steelers continued...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Are Doing Just Fine With Three Straight Wins

Everyone invested in the NFL overreacted when the Green Bay Packers lost big on opening weekend to the New Orleans Saints, 38-3. There were talks of them having a terrible season after failing to score a touchdown. But most of the derogatory comments were for reigning Most Valuable Player Aaron...
NFL
chatsports.com

Anatomy of a Play: the Packers' double-go concept

The Green Bay Packers have a very efficient vertical passing with Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. Their ability to move Adams around in 3x1 alignments as a receiver who can play both the slot and as the single receiver to get favorable match-ups is a thing of beauty whether or not they’re throwing deep or not. In 2020, this was an effective way to spread the ball around, especially throwing deep.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy