Toys for Tots Benefit Bike Ride

ourlocalcommunityonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToys for Tots of Mitchell County will be doing a Bike Ride on Saturday October 16th at Parkway Fire and Rescue at Grassy Creek. All funds raised with go to Toys for Tots. For more information call Mark Thomas at 467-0259.

www.ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Comments / 0

