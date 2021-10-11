Toys for Tots Benefit Bike Ride

The 18th Annual Paris Harley Davidson Chili Cook Off is to be held Saturday, October 16th from 8am to 4pm. Proceeds will benefit area Toys for Tots efforts. The 18th Annual Paris Harley Davidson Chili Cook Off is to be held Saturday, October 16th from 8am to 4pm. Proceeds will benefit area Toys for Tots efforts. Chili teams made up by area businesses and groups will compete for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and Peoples Choice trophies. Attendees are invited to purchase wristbands to taste any and all the chili. Proceeds from the sale of wristbands will go directly to local Toys for Tots organization. Toys for Tots will be on hand to collect toys and donations on site all day throughout the event. Live music and a BMX stunt team to perform throughout the day. This is a free event and the public is invited. Parking on site is limited to motorcycles. Car and truck parking available at Home Depot. Free shuttle provided all day. For additional information visit https://parisharley.com/events.

PARIS, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO