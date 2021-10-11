CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers Snap Counts Versus The Bengals: Week Five

By Cheesehead TV
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Packers elevated Ben Braden and Equanimeous St. Brown for the third time this season from the Practice Squad. Players can only be activated twice per season (St. Brown was elevated last week as a Covid Replacement Player, which does not count towards the limit on elevations). If the Packers want St. Brown to see the field again, they will have to sign him to the 53-man roster or use him as a Covid Replacement if another player gets placed on the Covid list in the future.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
Bengals.com

How To Watch, Listen & Follow As The Bengals Host The Packers In Week 5

The Bengals host the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 on Sunday on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to know to follow the game. According to 506sports.com, Sunday's contest will air in the Bengals television market for most of Ohio as well as a majority of markets in the United States.
NFL
ourcommunitynow.com

NFL Week 5 picks: Rams edge Seahawks; Bengals beat Packers

Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season begins Thursday with the Rams visiting the Seahawks in Seattle. The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Farmer’s record last week: 10-6 (.625);
NFL
Yardbarker

Five Players the Packers Are Counting On Because of Injuries

The Green Bay Packers have been hit hard by injuries this season with top players like Za’Darius Smith, Jaire Alexander, Elgton Jenkins and David Bakhtiari missing time after getting hurt. The cliché in the NFL is next man up and the Packers have several players who will have to elevate...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#The Packers#American Football#The Practice Squad#Covid#Jenkins Heflin
USA Today

Bengals make small roster moves ahead of Week 5 vs. Packers

The Cincinnati Bengals did some light housecleaning with the roster ahead of a Week 5 showdown with the Green Bay Packers. Over on the practice squad, the team signed back rookie punter Drue Chrisman and veteran safety Michael Thomas. To make room, it cut loose defensive backs Sean Davis and Tony Brown.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Sign Former Pro Bowler Ahead of Week 5 Matchup With Bengals

The Cowboys released former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith earlier this week. It didn't take him long to find a new home. The 26-year-old officially signed a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It's unclear if he'll play this Sunday against the Bengals.
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers Vs. Packers Week 4 Recap: PFF Snap Totals & Grades

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered another loss to Green Bay Packers on the road and they have now lost three straight games, giving Pittsburgh a 1-3 record to start the season. In this article I would like to provide data from Pro Football Focus and takeaways from watching the film. Let’s start with the offense:
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Versus Packers: Week 4 Projected Inactive List

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday on the road and if you’re like me, you’re counting down the hours until the Week 4 game begins. As usual, I will attempt to project the Steelers inactives for every game of the 2021 season and below is my best guess as to which players won’t be given helmets on Sunday against the Packers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
cheeseheadtv.com

Packers at Bengals: Gameday Preview - 2021 Week 5

The last time these teams met, the Packers pulled out a 27-24 overtime win in 2017. Aaron Rodgers led a touchdown drive to tie it up with 17 seconds left. In overtime, he hit Geronimo Allison for a 72 yard pass off a free play to set up Mason Crosby's game-winning chip shot.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers vs. Bengals preview: 7 things to know about Week 5

The Cincinnati Bengals have a chance to gain some incredible momentum five weeks into the season if they can take down the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. No easy task — Green Bay boasts Aaron Rodgers under center, and while the Packers have some notable injuries, as Bengals fans know all too well, a great quarterback can mask any issue.
NFL
FanSided

Cincinnati Bengals: 3 keys to victory vs. Packers in Week 5

Even at 3-1, the Cincinnati Bengals continue to be doubted and underrated around the NFL. With a win against one of the league’s Super Bowl favorites, the Green Bay Packers, in Week 5 the Bengals could open a lot of eyes. This is a game that presents many opportunities for...
NFL
FanSided

Green Bay Packers v. Steelers: Snap Counts, Grades & Takeaways

The Green Bay Packers came away with the 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers to improve to 3-1 on the season. Just as I did following the San Francisco game, below I take a look at the snap counts for each player and provide my thoughts on the play of each position group. Unlike last week, we saw more opportunities on offense for several players, and unfortunately, more snaps for the backup cornerbacks with Jaire Alexander’s injury.
NFL
FanSided

Packers key matchups and storylines vs Bengals in Week 5

The Green Bay Packers (3-1) are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (3-1) in a surprisingly big Week 5 contest. There are some major storylines and matchups that will go a long way in determining the winner of this game. Green Bay’s injuries are beginning to pile up in...
NFL
Acme Packing Company

Packers-Bengals Week 5 inactives: Elgton Jenkins out, Joe Mixon in

The biggest question of the week in Green Bay was if offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins would be healthy enough to play his first game since his Week 2 ankle injury. When the Packers officially released their inactives list today, the bad news settled in: Jenkins won’t suit up against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
Acme Packing Company

Packers Week 5 Snap Counts: No Alexander leads Green Bay to mix up cornerbacks

Rookie Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is already a star. That much has been clear from his first five games and particularly a 6-catch, 159-yard performance that he posted against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Chase now has five touchdowns in five NFL games, adding two 100-yard performances and never falling below 50 yards in a single contest.
NFL
chatsports.com

2 Packers takeaways from dramatic Week 5 win vs. Bengals

Fresh off their thrilling overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Green Bay Packers look like Super Bowl contenders once again. After coming away with their fourth straight win on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers is playing MVP-caliber football and the Packers seem to be firing on all cylinders. Perhaps Rodgers will...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Week 6 storylines: Full-blown kicker chaos, Matt Nagy’s greatest luxury and Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Last Dance’

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will play Sunday at Soldier Field with first place in the NFC North on the line. The Bears are hoping the momentum from last week’s 20-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders can carry them forward. But the Packers have won their last four games and appear as if they might be close to be hitting their stride on offense. As kickoff approaches, here’s the inside ...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy