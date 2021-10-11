CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Navy engineer, wife allegedly tried to sell nuclear submarine secrets

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZlYII_0cNe6pWy00

A current U.S. Navy engineer and his wife were charged with sending restricted naval data internationally, with the intention of selling it, court records unsealed over the weekend show.

Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana Toebbe, allegedly communicated through encryption services with an undercover FBI agent and attempted to sell submarine data that was restricted, according to a criminal complaint.

The FBI were brought into the case from the beginning, court documents say.

MORE: Video NYPD, DEA set up sting operation to try to video tape hustlers’ crime ring

Starting in December 2020, an unspecified country received a package from the United States, containing U.S. Navy documents as well as an SD disc and a letter explaining that it was not a hoax, the FBI says.

"Please forward this letter to your military intelligence agency. I believe this information will be of great value to your nation," the letter in the package allegedly said. "This is not a hoax."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jlGte_0cNe6pWy00
U.S. Navy via AFP/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: The Virginia-class attack submarine Pre-Commissioning Unit New Mexico (SSN 779) undergoes Bravo sea trials in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 26, 2009.

They turned it over to the FBI legal attaché in the country, and FBI began to communicate through encrypted email, according to the complaint. Allegedly on the other side of that encrypted email was Jonathan Toebbe.

The FBI alleges he asked to be compensated in cryptocurrency writing in an email that, "Face to face meetings are very risky for me, as I am sure you understand. I propose exchanging gifts electronically, for mutual safety."

An undercover FBI agent whom he was communicating with was posing as a representative of a foreign country, and allegedly suggested a drop location for him to drop off sensitive information, according to the complaint.

MORE: US Navy submarine USS Connecticut involved in underwater collision

Court documents say Toebbe asked for a signal to be placed in the country's main building as a sign of good faith while he visited Washington, D.C., which the FBI placed, and as a sign of good faith, paid Toebbe $10,000 in cryptocurrency.

After the exchange, the government alleges Teobbe dropped sensitive documents in West Virginia, while his wife allegedly acted as a lookout.

"Records show that JONATHAN TOEBBE is a government employee working as a nuclear engineer for the United States Navy and holds an active Top Secret Security Clearance through the United States Department of Defense and an active Q clearance from the United States Department of Energy," the documents state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nTpEj_0cNe6pWy00
Brian Witte/AP - PHOTO: The residence of Jonathan and Diana Toebbe, Oct. 10, 2021 in Annapolis, Md., a day after neighbors say the house was searched by FBI agents.

The government alleges that Toebbe put an SD card containing restricted naval data inside a peanut butter sandwich.

"Specifically, the U.S. Navy subject matter expert determined that several of the documents contained militarily sensitive design elements, operating parameters, and performance characteristics of Virginia-class submarine reactors," court documents state.

In total, Toebbe allegedly received $100,000 for dropping off restricted data.

MORE: 'Dangerous times': 4 federal agents shot this week

He allegedly conducted three drop-offs.

"The U.S. Navy subject matter expert determined that multiple documents on the SD card contained Restricted Data. Specifically, the U.S. Navy subject matter expert determined that the document contained schematic designs for the Virginia-class submarine. Virginia-class submarines are nuclear-powered cruise missile fastattack submarines, which incorporate the latest in stealth, intelligence gathering, and weapons systems technology," the documents say. "Virginia-class submarines, with a per unit cost of approximately $3 billion, are currently in service with the United States Navy and are expected to remain in service until at least 2060."

The Toebbes were arrested in Jefferson County, West Virginia, by the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) Saturday. They will appear in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia, on Tuesday. They have been charged in a criminal complaint alleging violations of the Atomic Energy Act.

Comments / 5

Related
Daily Beast

Army Fires Lt. Colonel Whose Secret Life Was Exposed by Women

The Army has relieved a lieutenant colonel of his command after multiple women alleged that he had carried on affairs with them and lied about his deployments in order to keep them secret—but he hasn’t been drummed out of the military. Richard Kane Mansir’s double life was exposed by his...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
CBS Baltimore

Leak Of Military Secrets Could Cause ‘Grave Damage’ To U.S., Defense Expert Warns

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Days after the arrests of an Annapolis couple accused of trying to sell military secrets to a foreign intelligence agency, a defense expert is weighing in on the significance of the data at the center of the case. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, a Navy nuclear engineer, and his wife, Diana, 45, are charged with conspiracy to communicate restricted data and communication of restricted data. Each of them could face life in prison if convicted of those charges. The charges stem from what’s described in a federal complaint as a plot to trade sensitive data on U.S. nuclear submarines to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Nuclear Submarine#Attack Submarine#Submarines#U S Navy#Fbi#Nypd#Dea#Afp Getty Images#Pre Commissioning Unit
POLITICO

Maryland husband and wife arrested in nuclear submarine spy case

A Maryland couple were arrested Saturday and accused of trying to sell military secrets to a foreign power. According to the Department of Justice, Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were arrested in Jefferson County, W. Va., where they were allegedly attempting to sell information about the design of nuclear reactors on American submarines to someone they thought was an agent of another country — but who was actually an undercover FBI agent.
MARYLAND STATE
techstartups.com

Former U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife charged with trying to sell nuclear secrets to foreign government; couple received a $20,000 crypto payment and could face death sentence

A former U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife, a former science teacher, have been charged for allegedly trying to sell nuclear secrets to a foreign government. The couple was later arrested on espionage-related charges. If convicted, the couple could face a maximum sentence of life in prison or death.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Man with ties to extremist group sentenced on weapons charge

A West Virginia man who was accused of selling machine gun conversion devices to followers of a far-right extremist movement received a five-year prison sentence Wednesday.Timothy John Watson pleaded guilty in March in federal court in Martinsburg to possession of an unregistered firearm silencer.Three other charges against Watson were dismissed. As a part of a plea agreement, Watson was ordered to forfeit the silencer, 3D printers and parts along with items seized in a November 2020 search that prosecutors said are devices used to convert semi-automatic AR-15 rifles into fully automatic machine guns.Prosecutors said Watson, 31, of Ranson, made...
PUBLIC SAFETY
everythinglubbock.com

Mexican soldiers, police kill 9 in shootout near US border

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican soldiers and police have killed 9 suspected gunmen near the U.S. border. The government of the northern border state of Coahuila said Thursday that state police officers came under fire while patrolling a dirt road near the border city of Nuevo Laredo. The state said...
MILITARY
Military.com

2 Soldiers Die at Fort Bragg on the Same Day in Unrelated Incidents

The Army said two soldiers stationed at Fort Bragg died Monday in unrelated deaths that shook the community at the North Carolina base. Sgt. 1st Class Michael Hamilton, 35, of Plano, Texas, was found unresponsive in his on-post apartment and pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel. Along a main base...
FORT BRAGG, NC
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
ABC News

ABC News

423K+
Followers
107K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy