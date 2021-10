After falling in love with food and baking in a Home Economics class in seventh grade, chef Danielle Duran knew she had found her path. She has worked in the kitchens in some of LA's and New York's top restaurants — such as The Bernardin, and Le Coucou (a James Beard 2017 winner for best new restaurant) — and with some of the cities' top chefs, such as Sang Yoon, and Walter Manzke. Eventually, she opened her own restaurant, Amiga Amore, in LA's trendy Highland Park. She has come a long way since making her first pastries in middle school, but she says she has her sister and her abuelas to thank for that.

RECIPES ・ 4 DAYS AGO