Animals

Zookeeper ‘Married’ to Crane That Fell for Him is Currently the Best Story on the Internet Right Now

By DJ Digital
HOT 107.9
HOT 107.9
 4 days ago
It's the story that gives finding love in a hopeless place a whole new meaning. It's actually a story that we've heard before, as it surfaces every few years, but it never gets old as the story of the crane who fell in love with her zookeeper is going viral once again. The endangered white-naped crane goes by the name of Walnut, and the story of her relationship with zookeeper Chris Crowe is a perplexing one.

1079ishot.com

