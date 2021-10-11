CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa Ranked #2 In AP Poll After Win Over Penn State, Fans Rushed The Field

By Dwyer & Michaels
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a nail-biting game against Penn State, the Iowa Hawkeyes have moved to the #2 slot in the Week 7 AP Poll. "The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season," according to the AP. "The preseason poll was started in 1950. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly."

koel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Onward State

Hawkeye Fans Leave Mark On Penn State-Iowa

As thousands of people dressed in black and yellow stormed Kinnick Stadium Saturday night, Penn State football linebacker Ellis Brooks stood at the tunnel and stared back at the field. No. 3 Iowa had just worn down No. 4 Penn State to secure a 23-20 win in a classic Big...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
247Sports

Iowa jumps Penn State in AP Top 25 rankings before Big Ten showdown

Penn State followed each of its first four victories this season with a rise in national college football rankings. After posting a shutout win over Indiana on Saturday night, the Nittany Lions held steady at No. 4 this time, as upcoming Big Ten opponent Iowa jumped PSU up to No. 3 in an updated edition of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
IOWA STATE
roarlionsroar.com

Penn State Remains At No. 4 in AP Poll

The Nittany Lions hold still at No. 4 in this week's AP Top 25. While Oregon lost and fell from their No. 3 slot, it was the Iowa Hawkeyes who leapfrogged their way into that spot, setting up a top-five matchup next weekend in Kinnick. Ohio State moves up to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ap Poll#American Football#Penn State#The Iowa Hawkeyes#Ap#Apple Watch
Digital Collegian

Penn State football stays put at No. 4 in latest AP Poll

Penn State stayed put in this week’s AP Poll. The Nittany Lions stuck at No. 4 following their 24-0 win over Indiana. Iowa, this week’s opponent, jumped them by going from No. 5 to No. 3. Penn State travels to Iowa City for a top-five clash with the Hawkeyes Saturday,...
PENN, PA
gobigbluecountry.com

Kentucky Now Ranked in the AP Poll Following Win vs. Florida

Mark Stoops’ Kentucky Wildcats proved they belong in a 20-13 victory vs. No. 10 Florida, the first win in Lexington vs the Gators since 1986. The win propelled the Wildcats into the AP Poll for the first time this season. Kentucky checks in at No. 16, making them the fourth highest-ranked team in the SEC this week.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
themw.com

San Diego State Football Ranked 25th in AP Top 25 Poll

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego State football team is ranked 25th in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released Sunday. It is the 11th time the Aztecs (4-0) have been ranked since the 2016 season and the first time since landing at No. 24 on the Nov. 3, 2019 poll.
SAN DIEGO, CA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa fans who booed injured Penn State players aren’t the problem

The fallout from the top-5 showdown between Iowa and Penn State has spilled over into this week, and we aren’t debating whether or not the Nittany Lions would’ve won with a healthy Sean Clifford. Instead, the hot topic is whether Iowa fans were acting inappropriately for booing during stoppages of...
IOWA STATE
Kentucky Kernel

UK football fined 250K for fans rushing field after Florida win

Kentucky football received a $250,000 fine from the SEC after thousands of fans rushed the field following the ‘Cats top ten victory over Florida on Saturday. It was the first time in 35 years that Kentucky beat Florida in Lexington. The high dollar amount comes as a result of the...
FLORIDA STATE
Onward State

No. 8 Penn State Field Hockey Picks Up Two Wins Over Indiana & Northwestern

In a weekend full of Big Ten play, No. 8 Penn State field hockey (8-2, 3-1 Big Ten) took down Indiana (6-5, 0-3 Big Ten) and No. 4 Northwestern (9-3, 1-2 Big Ten). The highlights of the weekend for the Nittany Lions were the offense, strong defense, and electric energy as they went undefeated in two Big Ten matchups at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State field hockey climbs to No. 4 in latest NFCHA Poll

The latest NFHCA Coaches Poll was released on Tuesday, and it featured some movement in the top 10, which saw Penn State climb up the ranks. The Nittany Lions jumped up four spots in the rankings, from No. 8 to No. 4, after beating No. 6 Northwestern 2-1 Sunday. Penn...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Iowa beats Penn State: Fans storm field at Kinnick Stadium as Hawkeyes stay undefeated

A year ago, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed Iowa football fans of getting to experience a jam-packed Kinnick Stadium on Saturdays in the fall after fans were barred from attending Big Ten football games. Needless to say, Iowa fans let it all out on Saturday as they celebrated the team's come-from-behind 23-20 win over No. 4 Penn State, swarming the field after the game went final.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy