Iowa Ranked #2 In AP Poll After Win Over Penn State, Fans Rushed The Field

After a nail-biting game against Penn State, the Iowa Hawkeyes have moved to the #2 slot in the Week 7 AP Poll. "The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season," according to the AP. "The preseason poll was started in 1950. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly."