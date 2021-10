The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for Diesel Barbershop at Nexton Square on Oct. 18 at 9:45 a.m. Diesel Barbershop is described as a modern-day reimagining of the vintage corner barbershop. Located at 504 Nexton Square Drive in Summerville, this barbershop marks Diesel Barbershop's 29th location in the US.