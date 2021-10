Michael Kiwanuka has recently released a new song called “Beautiful Life” while simultaneously announcing tour dates after not being able to tour since the beginning of the pandemic. After the tour for his third LP was cut short due to the pandemic, Kiwanuka has put his efforts into creating the music for his newest LP, and while there is yet to be an official release date, the new music is a good sign it may be coming up soon.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO